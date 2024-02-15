AIRLINK 56.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.58%)
Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

BR Web Desk Published February 15, 2024 Updated February 15, 2024 01:20pm

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission has issued an arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, Aaj News reported.

Arrest warrants have been issued for his alleged violation of the code of conduct during the 2021 elections. The notification was issued on the application filed by lawyer Raja Zulqarnain Abid.

The commission directed the Dera Ismail Khan deputy commissioner to arrest the PTI leader and present him before the court by February 28.

Earlier this week it was reported that Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench granted protective bail to Gandapur in 26 cases registered against him by several police stations.

The PTI leader is named in multiple assault and corruption cases registered by police stations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, reports said.

Last month, Gandapur had approached the Lahore High Court against his possible arrest and sought details of cases registered against him.

Gandapur, through his counsel, had contended that the government had been taking coercive actions against the PTI on political grounds, adding that undisclosed cases were registered against him in Punjab province also.

At the time, he had also asked the court to pass an injunctive order against his possible arrest in any undisclosed case.

Gandapur is a former federal minister who is also a Member National Assembly (MNA) and Provincial Assembly elect in the general elections of 2024.

Moreover, founder of PTI Imran Khan has nominated Gandapur for chief minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to reporters informally at Adiala Jail after the hearing of May 9-related cases, Imran said that KPK chief minister will be Gandapur.

KU Feb 15, 2024 01:13pm
Just wait and see, around 95 more arrests and cases are in the offing. The NRO dry-cleaned are now being projected as saviours of democracy, while chaos is encouraged to justify unheard of justice.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

