Markets Print 2024-02-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 13, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 61,226.93
High: 61,654.65
Low: 59,613.18
Net Change: 161.61
Volume (000): 253,487
Value (000): 12,168,345
Makt Cap (000) 2,011,852,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,037.44
NET CH (+) 137.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,290.25
NET CH (+) 52.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,607.71
NET CH (+) 167.92
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,617.41
NET CH (+) 52.16
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,719.25
NET CH (-) 139.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,465.99
NET CH (+) 12.58
------------------------------------
As on: 13- February -2024
====================================
