KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 13, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 61,226.93 High: 61,654.65 Low: 59,613.18 Net Change: 161.61 Volume (000): 253,487 Value (000): 12,168,345 Makt Cap (000) 2,011,852,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,037.44 NET CH (+) 137.70 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,290.25 NET CH (+) 52.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,607.71 NET CH (+) 167.92 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,617.41 NET CH (+) 52.16 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,719.25 NET CH (-) 139.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,465.99 NET CH (+) 12.58 ------------------------------------ As on: 13- February -2024 ====================================

