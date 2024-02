The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing results for Lahore’s National Assembly’s NA-128 constituency.

ECP had declared Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Aun Saqlain (Aun Chaudhry) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Salman Akram Raja.

According to results issued by ECP, Awn Chaudhry bagged 172,576 votes whereas Salman Akram Raja received 159,024 votes.

More to follow.