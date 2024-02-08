Results of General Elections 2024: voters favour an ‘independent’ Pakistan, dynasties behind in the race
Unofficial and preliminary results for the General Elections 2024 have been pouring in after millions of citizens exercised their right to vote on Thursday.
A clear picture will only emerge as counting continues on Friday.
Delay in election results: ROs fail to meet ECP’s 30-minute deadline
These results are unofficial, and only reflect vote-count of particular polling stations of a certain constituency. These results will be updated as more vote-counts are received. Any candidate’s position is subject to change. Business Recorder will rely on the ECP’s official results to determine a final position.
Completed, but unofficial results
|Seat No
|Stations
|Winner
|Runner-up
|NA-002
|341/341
|Amjad Ali Khan (IND)
88,938 votes
|Ameer Muqam (PML-N)
37,764 votes
|NA-202
|305/305
|Nafisa Shah (PPPP)
80,000 votes
|Syed Ghous Ali Shah (GDA)
12,300 votes
|NA-227
|333/333
|Irfan Ali Leghari (PPP)
104,013 votes
|Liaquat Ali Jatoi (GDA)
93,956 votes
|NA-211
|326/326
|Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jelani (PPPP)
36,756 votes
|Ali Nawaz Shah (IND)
18,092 votes
|NA-030
|267/267
|Shandana Gulzar Khan (IND)
71,742 votes
|Nasir Khan (JUIP)
19,265 votes
|NA-149
|169/169
|Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar (IND)
48,470 votes
|Jahangir Khan Tareen (IPP)
15,631 votes
|NA-013
|278/278
|Muhammad Nawaz Khan (IND)
32,164 votes
|Ata Muhamamd (PRP)
17,806 votes
|NA-217
|331/331
|Zulfiqar Bachani (PPPP)
119,530 votes
|Rahila Magsi (GDA)
73,778 votes
|NA-167
|301/301
|Muhammad Usman Awaisi (PML-N)
78,970 votes
|Amir Yar Malik (IND)
42,500 votes
|NA-017
|324/324
|Ali Khan Jadoon (IND)
97,177 votes
|Muhabbat Khan Awan (PML-N)
44,522 votes
|NA-229
|184/184
|Jam Abdul Karim Bijar (PPPP)
55,732 votes
|Qadir Bux (PML-N)
21,841 votes
|NA-055
|311/311
|Ibrar Ahmed (PML-N)
78,542 votes
|Muhammad Basharat Raja (IND)
67,101 votes
|NA-058
|459/459
|Major R Tahir Iqbal (PML-N)
115,974 votes
|Ayaz Amir (IND)
102,537 votes
|NA-123
|222/222
|Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N)
63,953 votes
|Afzaal Azeem Pahat (IND)
48,486 votes
|NA-230
|163/163
|Syed Rafiullah (PPPP)
32,099 votes
|Masroor Ali (IND)
23,370 votes
|NA-199
|365/365
|Ali Gohar Khan Mahar (PPPP)
154,832 votes
|Abdul Qayum (JUIP)
40,204 votes
|NA-216
|378/378
|Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman (PPPP)
124,536 votes
|Bashir Ahmed (PML-N)
80,439 votes
|NA-059
|467/467
|Sardar Ghulam Abbas (PML-N)
141,680 votes
|Muhammad Romaan Ahmad (IND)
129,716 votes
|NA-121
|299/299
|Wasim Qadir (IND)
78,703 votes
|Shaikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N)
70,957 votes
|NA-064
|537/537
|Chaudhry Salik Hussain (PML)
105,205 votes
|Qaisra Elahi (IND)
80,946 votes
|NA-135
|370/370
|Nadeem Abbas (PML-N)
107,862 votes
|Malik Muhammad Akram Bhatti (IND)
90,443 votes
|NA-010
|397/397
|Gohar Ali Khan (IND)
110,023 votes
|Abdul Rauf (ANP)
30,302 votes
|NA-006
|307/307
|Bashir Khan (IND)
81,060 votes
|Siraj-ul-Haq (JIP)
56,538 votes
|NA-019
|385/385
|Asad Qaiser (IND)
115,635 votes
|Fazal Ali (JUIP)
45,567 votes
|NA-130
|376/376
|Muhammad Mian Nawaz Sharif (PML-N)
171,024 votes
|Yasmeen Rashid (IND)
115,043 votes
|NA-023
|317/317
|Ali Mohammad Khan (IND)
102,175 votes
|Ahmed Khan (ANP)
33,910 votes
|NA-111
|331/331
|Mohammad Arshad Sahi (IND)
113,709 votes
|Barjees Tahir (PML-N)
93,467 votes
|NA-115
|354/354
|Khurram Shahzad Wirk (IND)
101,610 votes
|Javed Latif (PML-N)
69,766 votes
|NA-021
|351/351
|Mujahid Khan (IND)
116,049 votes
|Azam Khan (JUI-F)
60,373 votes
|NA-222
|338/338
|Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur (PPPP)
113,916 votes
|Mir Hussain Bux Talpur (GDA)
67,010 votes
|NA-194
|377/377
|Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP)
131,217 votes
|Rashid Mehmood Soomro (JUIP)
34,572 votes
|NA-218
|238/238
|Syed Hussain Tariq (PPPP)
108,597 votes
|Muhammad Rizwan Shaikh (JUP-N)
7,942votes
|NA-129
|332/332
|Mian Mohammad Azhar (IND)
103,718 votes
|Mohammad Noman (PML-N)
71,540 votes
|NA-122
|361/361
|Latif Khosa (IND)
117,109 votes
|Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N)
77,907 votes
|NA-119
|338/338
|Maryam Nawaz Sharif (PML-N)
83,855 votes
|Shehzad Farooq (IND)
68,376 votes
|NA-140
|461/461
|Rana Iradat Sharif Khan (PML-N)
139,322 votes
|Raja Talia Saeed (IND)
104,762 votes
|NA-203
|275/275
|Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani (PPPP)
125,530 votes
|Pir Sadaruddin Shah (GDA)
96,133 votes
|NA-015
|550/550
|Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasip Khan (IND)
110,000 votes
|Muhammad Mian Nawaz Sharif (PML-N)
80,000 votes
|NA-060
|386/386
|Bilal Azhar Kiani (PML-N)
99,948 votes
|Hasan Adeel (IND)
90,474 votes
|NA-028
|265/265
|Noor Alam Khan (JUIP)
138,389 votes
|Sajid Nawaz (IND)
65,119 votes
|NA-011
|346/346
|Amir Maqam (PML-N)
59,863 votes
|Haji Syed Fareen Khan (IND)
54,311 votes
|NA-016
|464/464
|Ali Asghar Khan (IND)
104,993 votes
|Murtaza Javed Abbasi (PML-N)
86, 276 votes
|NA-005
|421/421
|Sahibzada Sibghatullah (IND)
90,261 votes
|Sahibzada Tariqullah (JIP)
48,063 votes
|NA-007
|308/308
|Mehboob Shah (IND)
84,843 votes
|Mohammad Ismail (JIP)
31,133 votes
|NA-009
|348/348
|Junaid Akhbar (IND)
113,513 votes
|Syed Ahmed Ali Shah (PPPP)
40,740 votes
|NA-231
|215/215
|Abdul Hakeem Baloch (PPPP)
43,634 votes
|Khalid Mehmood Ali (IND)
43,245 votes
|NA-178
|281/281
|Amir Talal Khan (PML-N)
113,816 votes
|Abdul Qayyom Khan Jatoi (IND)
87,932 votes
|NA-152
|310/310
|Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani (PPPP)
96,998 votes
|Syed Javed Ali Shah (PML-N)
71,259 votes
|NA-082
|360/360
|Mukhtar Ahmed Malik (PML-N)
108,714 votes
|Nadeem Afzal Gondal (PPPP)
87,349 votes
|NA-109
|449/449
|Sheikh Waqas Akram (IND)
176,586 votes
|Yaqoob Sheikh (PML-N)
61,787 votes
|NA-142
|431/431
|Usman Ali (IND)
107,496 votes
|Chaudhry Mohammad Ashraf (PML-N)
96,125 votes
|NA-046
|342/342
|Anjum Aqeel Khan (PML-N)
81,958 votes
|Amir Masood (IND)
44,317 votes
|NA-048
|261/261
|Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz (IND)
69,699 votes
|Muhammad Ali Bokhari (IND)
59,851 votes
|NA-232
|270/270
|Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui (MQM-P)
88,260 votes
|Adeel Ahmed (IND)
66,574 votes
|NA-024
|354/354
|Anwar Taj (IND)
89,801 votes
|Gohar Ali (JUIP)
48,545 votes
|NA-033
|319/319
|Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah (IND)
93,429 votes
|Pervez Khattak (PTI-P)
26,574 votes
|NA-196
|303/303
|Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP)
85,370 votes
|Nasir Mehmood (JUIP)
34,499 votes
|NA-207
|346/346
|Asif Ali Zardari (PPPP)
146,989 votes
|Sardar Sher Mohammad Rind Baloch (IND)
51,916 votes
|NA-201
|300/300
|Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah (PPPP)
120,219 votes
|Muhammad Saleh Indhar (JUIP)
53,302 votes
|NA-003
|309/309
|Saleem Rehman (IND)
81,411 votes
|Wajid Ali Khan (PML-N)
27,861 votes
|NA-004
|346/346
|Sohail Sultan (IND)
88,009 votes
|Mohammad Salim Khan (ANP)
20,890 votes
|NA-233
|287/287
|Mohammad Javed Hanif Khan (MQM-P)
103,967 votes
|Mohammad Haris (IND)
58,753 votes
|NA-236
|294/294
|Hassan Sabir (MQM-P)
38,871 votes
|Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi (PPPP)
32,231 votes
|NA-036
|386/386
|Yousaf Khan (IND)
73,076 votes
|Obaid Ullah (JUIP)
34,324 votes
|NA-001
|312/312
|Abdul Latif (IND)
61,834 votes
|Mohammad Talha Mahmood (JUIP)
42,987 votes
|NA-014
|443/443
|Sardar Mohammad Yousuf Zamaan (PMLN)
115,544 votes
|Mohammad Saleem Imran (IND)
103,333 votes
|NA-018
|604/604
|Omar Ayub Khan (IND)
192,948 votes
|Babar Nawaaz Khan (PML-N)
112,389 votes
|NA-020
|378/378
|Shehram Khan (IND)
122,965 votes
|Waris Khan (ANP)
47,535 votes
|NA-022
|387/387
|Muhammad Atif (IND)
114,748 votes
|Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti (ANP)
66,159 votes
|NA-025
|392/392
|Fazal Muhammad Khan (IND)
100,713 votes
|Aimal Wali Khan (ANP)
67,876 votes
|NA-026
|194/194
|Sajid Khan (IND)
41,489 votes
|Muhammad Arif (JUIP)
19,930 votes
|NA-029
|201/201
|Arbab Amir Ayub (IND)
68,792 votes
|Saqib Ullah Khan (ANP)
18,888 votes
|NA-031
|246/246
|Sher Ali Arbab (IND)
82,985 votes
|Arbab Alamgir Khan (PPPP)
22,543 votes
|NA-034
|309/309
|Zulfiqar Ali (IND)
95,692 votes
|Imran Khattak (PTI-P)
32,698 votes
Where vote-count remains under way, but results of some polling stations have been received
- NA-8
Postponed
- NA-12
Pending
- NA-27
Polling stations: 50/342
1st: Muhammad Iqbal Khan (IND) - 18,937 votes
2nd: Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi (PML-N) - 5,950 votes
- NA-31
Pending
- NA-32
Pending
- NA-35
Pending
- NA-37
Pending
- NA-38
Pending
- NA-39
Pending
- NA-40
Pending
- NA-41
Pending
- NA-42
Pending
- NA-43
Pending
- NA-44
Pending
- NA-45
Pending
- NA-47
Pending
- NA-49
Pending
- NA-50
Pending
- NA-51
Pending
- NA-52
Polling stations: 20/541
1st: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (PPPP) - 11,613 votes
2nd: Raja Muhammad Javaid Ikhlas (PML-N) - 8,677 votes
- NA-53
Pending
- NA-54
Pending
- NA-56
Polling stations: 1/371
1st: Sheharyar Riaz (IND) - 105 votes
2nd: Muhammad Hanif Abbasi (PML-N) - 78 votes
- NA-57
Polling stations: 10/326
1st: Seemabia Tahir (IND) - 5,750 votes
2nd: Danyal Chaudhary (PML-N) - 1,810 votes
- NA-61
Pending
- NA-62
Pending
- NA-63
Pending
- NA-65
Pending
- NA-66
Pending
- NA-67
Pending
- NA-68
Pending
- NA-69
Pending
- NA-70
Pending
- NA-71
Polling stations: 353/358
1st: Rehana Imtiaz Dar (IND) - 131,615 votes
2nd: Khawaja Muhammad Asif (PML-N) - 82,615 votes
- NA-72
Polling stations: 6/385
1st: Chaudhry Amjad Ali Bajwa (IND) - 1,820 votes
2nd: Ali Zahid (PML-N) - 1,200 votes
- NA-73
Pending
- NA-74
Pending
- NA-75
Pending
- NA-76
Polling stations: 4/414
1st: Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) - 4,864 votes
2nd: Javed Safdar (IND) - 2,135 votes
- NA-77
Pending
- NA-78
Pending
- NA-79
Pending
- NA-80
Pending
- NA-81
Pending
- NA-83
Pending
- NA-84
Pending
- NA-85
Pending
- NA-86
Pending
- NA-87
Pending
- NA-88
Pending
- NA-89
Pending
- NA-90
Pending
- NA-91
Pending
- NA-92
Pending
- NA-93
Polling stations: 5/314
1st: Muhammad Ameer Ali Lali (IND) - 305 votes
2nd: Ghulam Bibi (IND) - 267 votes
- NA-94
Pending
- NA-95
Pending
- NA-96
Pending
- NA-97
Pending
- NA-98
Pending
- NA-99
Pending
- NA-100
Polling stations: 19/377
1st: Dr Nisar Jutt (IND) - 12,806 votes
2nd: Rana Sana Ullah Khan (PML-N) - 12,245 votes
- NA-101
Polling stations: 200/393
1st: Rana Atif (IND) - 67,434 votes
2nd: Mian Irfan Ahmad (PML-N) - 43,095 votes
- NA-102
Pending
- NA-103
Polling stations: 2/386
1st: Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari (PML-N) - 310 votes
2nd: Mian Ali Sarfraz (IND) - 237 votes
- NA-104
Pending
- NA-105
Pending
- NA-106
Pending
- NA-107
Pending
- NA-108
Pending
- NA-110
Pending
- NA-112
Pending
- NA-113
Pending
- NA-114
Pending
- NA-116
Pending
- NA-117
Pending
- NA-118
Polling stations: 40/463
1st: Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) - 7,361 votes
2nd: Aliya Hamza Malik (IND) - 6,670 votes
- NA-120
Pending
- NA-124
Pending
- NA-125
Pending
- NA-126
Pending
- NA-127
Polling stations: 4/337
1st: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP) - 1,362 votes
2nd: Attaullah Tarar (PML-N) - 627 votes
- NA-128
Polling stations: 1/433
1st: Salman Akram Raja (IND) - 546 votes
2nd: Aun Chaudhry (IPP) - 443 votes
- NA-131
Pending
- NA-132
Polling stations: 37/342
1st: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) - 13,124 votes
2nd: Sardar Muhammad Hussain Doger (IND) - 8,254 votes
- NA-133
Pending
- NA-134
Pending
- NA-136
Pending
- NA-137
Pending
- NA-138
Pending
- NA-139
Polling stations: 3/449
1st: Ahmad Raza Manika (PML-N) - 3,015 votes
2nd: Rao Jamil Hashim Khan (IND) - 2,848 votes
- NA-141
Pending
- NA-143
Pending
- NA-144
Pending
- NA-145
Pending
- NA-146
Polling stations: 10/396
1st: Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (IND) - 3,698 votes
2nd: Peer Aslam Bodla (PML-N) - 3,206 votes
- NA-147
Pending
- NA-148
Pending
- NA-150
Pending
- NA-151
Polling stations: 30/141
1st: Meher Bano Qureshi (IND) - 15,656 votes
2nd: Abdul Ghaffar (PML-N) - 11,281 votes
- NA-153
Pending
- NA-154
Pending
- NA-155
Pending
- NA-156
Polling stations: 5/355
1st: Ayesha Nazir Jutt (IND) - 4,835 votes
2nd: Chaudry Nazir Ahmed (PML-N) - 2,920 votes
- NA-157
Pending
- NA-158
Pending
- NA-159
Pending
- NA-160
Pending
- NA-161
Pending
- NA-162
Pending
- NA-163
Pending
- NA-164
Pending
- NA-165
Pending
- NA-166
Pending
- NA-168
Pending
- NA-169
Pending
- NA-170
Pending
- NA-171
Pending
- NA-172
Pending
- NA-173
Pending
- NA-174
Polling stations: 18/323
1st: Muhamad Azhar Khan Leghari (PML-N) - 5,543 votes
2nd: Rais Muhammad Mehboob Ahmad (IND) - 3,412 votes
- NA-175
Pending
- NA-176
Pending
- NA-177
Pending
- NA-179
Pending
- NA-180
Pending
- NA-181
Pending
- NA-182
Pending
- NA-183
Pending
- NA-184
Pending
- NA-185
Pending
- NA-186
Pending
- NA-187
Pending
- NA-188
Pending
- NA-189
Pending
- NA-190
Pending
- NA-191
Pending
- NA-192
Pending
- NA-193
Pending
- NA-195
Pending
- NA-197
Pending
- NA-198
Pending
- NA-200
Pending
- NA-204
Pending
- NA-205
Pending
- NA-206
Pending
- NA-208
Pending
- NA-209
Polling stations: 151/442
1st: Shazia Marri (PPPP) - 60,492 votes
2nd: Muhammad Khan Junejo (GDA) - 38,363 votes
- NA-210
Pending
- NA-212
Pending
- NA-213
Pending
- NA-214
Pending
- NA-215
Pending
- NA-219
Pending
- NA-220
Pending
- NA-221
Pending
- NA-223
Pending
- NA-224
Pending
- NA-225
Pending
- NA-226
Pending
- NA-228
Pending
- NA-234
Polling stations: 2/195
1st: Faheem Khan (IND) - 135 votes
2nd: Muhammad Moen Amir Pirzada (MQM-P) - 96 votes
- NA-235
Pending
- NA-237
Pending
- NA-238
Pending
- NA-239
Polling stations: 1/181
1st: Nabil Gabol (PPPP) - 358 votes
2nd: Fazal ur Rehman Niazi (JIP) - 196 votes
- NA-240
Pending
- NA-241
Polling stations: 2/234
1st: Khurram Sher Zaman (IND) - 708 votes
2nd: Muhammad Farooq Sattar (MQM-P) - 408 votes
- NA-242
Polling stations: 5/125
1st: Mustafa Kamal (MQM-P) - 2,200 votes
2nd: Qadir Mandokhail (PPPP) - 750 votes
- NA-243
Pending
- NA-244
Polling stations: 1/129
1st: Aftaab Jahangir (IND) - 699 votes
2nd: Muhammad Farooq Sattar (MQM-P) - 560 votes
- NA-245
Polling stations: 1/256
1st: Syed Hafeezuddin (MQM-P) - 170 votes
2nd: Atta Ullah (IND) - 119 votes
- NA-246
Pending
- NA-247
Polling stations: 1/267
1st: Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan (MQM-P) - 399 votes
2nd: Munam Zafar Khan (JIP) - 185 votes
- NA-248
Polling stations: 3/361
1st: Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQM-P) - 859 votes
2nd: Arsalan Khalid (IND) - 569 votes
- NA-249
Pending
- NA-250
Polling stations: 1/307
1st: Farhan Chishti (MQM-P) - 450 votes
2nd: Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman (JIP) - 227 votes
- NA-251
Pending
- NA-252
Pending
- NA-253
Pending
- NA-254
Pending
- NA-255
Pending
- NA-256
Pending
- NA-257
Pending
- NA-258
Pending
- NA-259
Pending
- NA-260
Pending
- NA-261
Polling stations: 10/255
1st: Mohammad Akhtar Mengal (BNP) - 2,584 votes
2nd: Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri (PPPP) - 1,079 votes
- NA-262
Pending
- NA-263
Pending
- NA-264
Pending
- NA-265
Pending
- NA-266
Polling stations: 15/133
1st: Mehmood Khan Achakzai (PKMAP) - 10,565 votes
2nd: Abdul Wahid (JUIN) - 7,623 votes
