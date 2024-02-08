Results of General Elections 2024: voters favour an ‘independent’ Pakistan, dynasties behind in the race

Unofficial and preliminary results for the General Elections 2024 have been pouring in after millions of citizens exercised their right to vote on Thursday.

A clear picture will only emerge as counting continues on Friday.

These results are unofficial, and only reflect vote-count of particular polling stations of a certain constituency. These results will be updated as more vote-counts are received. Any candidate’s position is subject to change. Business Recorder will rely on the ECP’s official results to determine a final position.

Completed, but unofficial results

Seat No Stations Winner Runner-up NA-002 341/341 Amjad Ali Khan (IND)

88,938 votes Ameer Muqam (PML-N)

37,764 votes NA-202 305/305 Nafisa Shah (PPPP)

80,000 votes Syed Ghous Ali Shah (GDA)

12,300 votes NA-227 333/333 Irfan Ali Leghari (PPP)

104,013 votes Liaquat Ali Jatoi (GDA)

93,956 votes NA-211 326/326 Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jelani (PPPP)

36,756 votes Ali Nawaz Shah (IND)

18,092 votes NA-030 267/267 Shandana Gulzar Khan (IND)

71,742 votes Nasir Khan (JUIP)

19,265 votes NA-149 169/169 Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar (IND)

48,470 votes Jahangir Khan Tareen (IPP)

15,631 votes NA-013 278/278 Muhammad Nawaz Khan (IND)

32,164 votes Ata Muhamamd (PRP)

17,806 votes NA-217 331/331 Zulfiqar Bachani (PPPP)

119,530 votes Rahila Magsi (GDA)

73,778 votes NA-167 301/301 Muhammad Usman Awaisi (PML-N)

78,970 votes Amir Yar Malik (IND)

42,500 votes NA-017 324/324 Ali Khan Jadoon (IND)

97,177 votes Muhabbat Khan Awan (PML-N)

44,522 votes NA-229 184/184 Jam Abdul Karim Bijar (PPPP)

55,732 votes Qadir Bux (PML-N)

21,841 votes NA-055 311/311 Ibrar Ahmed (PML-N)

78,542 votes Muhammad Basharat Raja (IND)

67,101 votes NA-058 459/459 Major R Tahir Iqbal (PML-N)

115,974 votes Ayaz Amir (IND)

102,537 votes NA-123 222/222 Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N)

63,953 votes Afzaal Azeem Pahat (IND)

48,486 votes NA-230 163/163 Syed Rafiullah (PPPP)

32,099 votes Masroor Ali (IND)

23,370 votes NA-199 365/365 Ali Gohar Khan Mahar (PPPP)

154,832 votes Abdul Qayum (JUIP)

40,204 votes NA-216 378/378 Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman (PPPP)

124,536 votes Bashir Ahmed (PML-N)

80,439 votes NA-059 467/467 Sardar Ghulam Abbas (PML-N)

141,680 votes Muhammad Romaan Ahmad (IND)

129,716 votes NA-121 299/299 Wasim Qadir (IND)

78,703 votes Shaikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N)

70,957 votes NA-064 537/537 Chaudhry Salik Hussain (PML)

105,205 votes Qaisra Elahi (IND)

80,946 votes NA-135 370/370 Nadeem Abbas (PML-N)

107,862 votes Malik Muhammad Akram Bhatti (IND)

90,443 votes NA-010 397/397 Gohar Ali Khan (IND)

110,023 votes Abdul Rauf (ANP)

30,302 votes NA-006 307/307 Bashir Khan (IND)

81,060 votes Siraj-ul-Haq (JIP)

56,538 votes NA-019 385/385 Asad Qaiser (IND)

115,635 votes Fazal Ali (JUIP)

45,567 votes NA-130 376/376 Muhammad Mian Nawaz Sharif (PML-N)

171,024 votes Yasmeen Rashid (IND)

115,043 votes NA-023 317/317 Ali Mohammad Khan (IND)

102,175 votes Ahmed Khan (ANP)

33,910 votes NA-111 331/331 Mohammad Arshad Sahi (IND)

113,709 votes Barjees Tahir (PML-N)

93,467 votes NA-115 354/354 Khurram Shahzad Wirk (IND)

101,610 votes Javed Latif (PML-N)

69,766 votes NA-021 351/351 Mujahid Khan (IND)

116,049 votes Azam Khan (JUI-F)

60,373 votes NA-222 338/338 Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur (PPPP)

113,916 votes Mir Hussain Bux Talpur (GDA)

67,010 votes NA-194 377/377 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP)

131,217 votes Rashid Mehmood Soomro (JUIP)

34,572 votes NA-218 238/238 Syed Hussain Tariq (PPPP)

108,597 votes Muhammad Rizwan Shaikh (JUP-N)

7,942votes NA-129 332/332 Mian Mohammad Azhar (IND)

103,718 votes Mohammad Noman (PML-N)

71,540 votes NA-122 361/361 Latif Khosa (IND)

117,109 votes Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N)

77,907 votes NA-119 338/338 Maryam Nawaz Sharif (PML-N)

83,855 votes Shehzad Farooq (IND)

68,376 votes NA-140 461/461 Rana Iradat Sharif Khan (PML-N)

139,322 votes Raja Talia Saeed (IND)

104,762 votes NA-203 275/275 Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani (PPPP)

125,530 votes Pir Sadaruddin Shah (GDA)

96,133 votes NA-015 550/550 Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasip Khan (IND)

110,000 votes Muhammad Mian Nawaz Sharif (PML-N)

80,000 votes NA-060 386/386 Bilal Azhar Kiani (PML-N)

99,948 votes Hasan Adeel (IND)

90,474 votes NA-028 265/265 Noor Alam Khan (JUIP)

138,389 votes Sajid Nawaz (IND)

65,119 votes NA-011 346/346 Amir Maqam (PML-N)

59,863 votes Haji Syed Fareen Khan (IND)

54,311 votes NA-016 464/464 Ali Asghar Khan (IND)

104,993 votes Murtaza Javed Abbasi (PML-N)

86, 276 votes NA-005 421/421 Sahibzada Sibghatullah (IND)

90,261 votes Sahibzada Tariqullah (JIP)

48,063 votes NA-007 308/308 Mehboob Shah (IND)

84,843 votes Mohammad Ismail (JIP)

31,133 votes NA-009 348/348 Junaid Akhbar (IND)

113,513 votes Syed Ahmed Ali Shah (PPPP)

40,740 votes NA-231 215/215 Abdul Hakeem Baloch (PPPP)

43,634 votes Khalid Mehmood Ali (IND)

43,245 votes NA-178 281/281 Amir Talal Khan (PML-N)

113,816 votes Abdul Qayyom Khan Jatoi (IND)

87,932 votes NA-152 310/310 Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani (PPPP)

96,998 votes Syed Javed Ali Shah (PML-N)

71,259 votes NA-082 360/360 Mukhtar Ahmed Malik (PML-N)

108,714 votes Nadeem Afzal Gondal (PPPP)

87,349 votes NA-109 449/449 Sheikh Waqas Akram (IND)

176,586 votes Yaqoob Sheikh (PML-N)

61,787 votes NA-142 431/431 Usman Ali (IND)

107,496 votes Chaudhry Mohammad Ashraf (PML-N)

96,125 votes NA-046 342/342 Anjum Aqeel Khan (PML-N)

81,958 votes Amir Masood (IND)

44,317 votes NA-048 261/261 Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz (IND)

69,699 votes Muhammad Ali Bokhari (IND)

59,851 votes NA-232 270/270 Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui (MQM-P)

88,260 votes Adeel Ahmed (IND)

66,574 votes NA-024 354/354 Anwar Taj (IND)

89,801 votes Gohar Ali (JUIP)

48,545 votes NA-033 319/319 Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah (IND)

93,429 votes Pervez Khattak (PTI-P)

26,574 votes NA-196 303/303 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP)

85,370 votes Nasir Mehmood (JUIP)

34,499 votes NA-207 346/346 Asif Ali Zardari (PPPP)

146,989 votes Sardar Sher Mohammad Rind Baloch (IND)

51,916 votes NA-201 300/300 Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah (PPPP)

120,219 votes Muhammad Saleh Indhar (JUIP)

53,302 votes NA-003 309/309 Saleem Rehman (IND)

81,411 votes Wajid Ali Khan (PML-N)

27,861 votes NA-004 346/346 Sohail Sultan (IND)

88,009 votes Mohammad Salim Khan (ANP)

20,890 votes NA-233 287/287 Mohammad Javed Hanif Khan (MQM-P)

103,967 votes Mohammad Haris (IND)

58,753 votes NA-236 294/294 Hassan Sabir (MQM-P)

38,871 votes Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi (PPPP)

32,231 votes NA-036 386/386 Yousaf Khan (IND)

73,076 votes Obaid Ullah (JUIP)

34,324 votes NA-001 312/312 Abdul Latif (IND)

61,834 votes Mohammad Talha Mahmood (JUIP)

42,987 votes NA-014 443/443 Sardar Mohammad Yousuf Zamaan (PMLN)

115,544 votes Mohammad Saleem Imran (IND)

103,333 votes NA-018 604/604 Omar Ayub Khan (IND)

192,948 votes Babar Nawaaz Khan (PML-N)

112,389 votes NA-020 378/378 Shehram Khan (IND)

122,965 votes Waris Khan (ANP)

47,535 votes NA-022 387/387 Muhammad Atif (IND)

114,748 votes Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti (ANP)

66,159 votes NA-025 392/392 Fazal Muhammad Khan (IND)

100,713 votes Aimal Wali Khan (ANP)

67,876 votes NA-026 194/194 Sajid Khan (IND)

41,489 votes Muhammad Arif (JUIP)

19,930 votes NA-029 201/201 Arbab Amir Ayub (IND)

68,792 votes Saqib Ullah Khan (ANP)

18,888 votes NA-031 246/246 Sher Ali Arbab (IND)

82,985 votes Arbab Alamgir Khan (PPPP)

22,543 votes NA-034 309/309 Zulfiqar Ali (IND)

95,692 votes Imran Khattak (PTI-P)

32,698 votes

Where vote-count remains under way, but results of some polling stations have been received

NA-8

Postponed

NA-12

Pending

NA-27

Polling stations: 50/342

1st: Muhammad Iqbal Khan (IND) - 18,937 votes

2nd: Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi (PML-N) - 5,950 votes

NA-31

Pending

NA-32

Pending

NA-35

Pending

NA-37

Pending

NA-38

Pending

NA-39

Pending

NA-40

Pending

NA-41

Pending

NA-42

Pending

NA-43

Pending

NA-44

Pending

NA-45

Pending

NA-47

Pending

NA-49

Pending

NA-50

Pending

NA-51

Pending

NA-52

Polling stations: 20/541

1st: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (PPPP) - 11,613 votes

2nd: Raja Muhammad Javaid Ikhlas (PML-N) - 8,677 votes

NA-53

Pending

NA-54

Pending

NA-56

Polling stations: 1/371

1st: Sheharyar Riaz (IND) - 105 votes

2nd: Muhammad Hanif Abbasi (PML-N) - 78 votes

NA-57

Polling stations: 10/326

1st: Seemabia Tahir (IND) - 5,750 votes

2nd: Danyal Chaudhary (PML-N) - 1,810 votes

NA-61

Pending

NA-62

Pending

NA-63

Pending

NA-65

Pending

NA-66

Pending

NA-67

Pending

NA-68

Pending

NA-69

Pending

NA-70

Pending

NA-71

Polling stations: 353/358

1st: Rehana Imtiaz Dar (IND) - 131,615 votes

2nd: Khawaja Muhammad Asif (PML-N) - 82,615 votes

NA-72

Polling stations: 6/385

1st: Chaudhry Amjad Ali Bajwa (IND) - 1,820 votes

2nd: Ali Zahid (PML-N) - 1,200 votes

NA-73

Pending

NA-74

Pending

NA-75

Pending

NA-76

Polling stations: 4/414

1st: Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) - 4,864 votes

2nd: Javed Safdar (IND) - 2,135 votes

NA-77

Pending

NA-78

Pending

NA-79

Pending

NA-80

Pending

NA-81

Pending

NA-83

Pending

NA-84

Pending

NA-85

Pending

NA-86

Pending

NA-87

Pending

NA-88

Pending

NA-89

Pending

NA-90

Pending

NA-91

Pending

NA-92

Pending

NA-93

Polling stations: 5/314

1st: Muhammad Ameer Ali Lali (IND) - 305 votes

2nd: Ghulam Bibi (IND) - 267 votes

NA-94

Pending

NA-95

Pending

NA-96

Pending

NA-97

Pending

NA-98

Pending

NA-99

Pending

NA-100

Polling stations: 19/377

1st: Dr Nisar Jutt (IND) - 12,806 votes

2nd: Rana Sana Ullah Khan (PML-N) - 12,245 votes

NA-101

Polling stations: 200/393

1st: Rana Atif (IND) - 67,434 votes

2nd: Mian Irfan Ahmad (PML-N) - 43,095 votes

NA-102

Pending

NA-103

Polling stations: 2/386

1st: Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari (PML-N) - 310 votes

2nd: Mian Ali Sarfraz (IND) - 237 votes

NA-104

Pending

NA-105

Pending

NA-106

Pending

NA-107

Pending

NA-108

Pending

NA-110

Pending

NA-112

Pending

NA-113

Pending

NA-114

Pending

NA-116

Pending

NA-117

Pending

NA-118

Polling stations: 40/463

1st: Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) - 7,361 votes

2nd: Aliya Hamza Malik (IND) - 6,670 votes

NA-120

Pending

NA-124

Pending

NA-125

Pending

NA-126

Pending

NA-127

Polling stations: 4/337

1st: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP) - 1,362 votes

2nd: Attaullah Tarar (PML-N) - 627 votes

NA-128

Polling stations: 1/433

1st: Salman Akram Raja (IND) - 546 votes

2nd: Aun Chaudhry (IPP) - 443 votes

NA-131

Pending

NA-132

Polling stations: 37/342

1st: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) - 13,124 votes

2nd: Sardar Muhammad Hussain Doger (IND) - 8,254 votes

NA-133

Pending

NA-134

Pending

NA-136

Pending

NA-137

Pending

NA-138

Pending

NA-139

Polling stations: 3/449

1st: Ahmad Raza Manika (PML-N) - 3,015 votes

2nd: Rao Jamil Hashim Khan (IND) - 2,848 votes

NA-141

Pending

NA-143

Pending

NA-144

Pending

NA-145

Pending

NA-146

Polling stations: 10/396

1st: Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (IND) - 3,698 votes

2nd: Peer Aslam Bodla (PML-N) - 3,206 votes

NA-147

Pending

NA-148

Pending

NA-150

Pending

NA-151

Polling stations: 30/141

1st: Meher Bano Qureshi (IND) - 15,656 votes

2nd: Abdul Ghaffar (PML-N) - 11,281 votes

NA-153

Pending

NA-154

Pending

NA-155

Pending

NA-156

Polling stations: 5/355

1st: Ayesha Nazir Jutt (IND) - 4,835 votes

2nd: Chaudry Nazir Ahmed (PML-N) - 2,920 votes

NA-157

Pending

NA-158

Pending

NA-159

Pending

NA-160

Pending

NA-161

Pending

NA-162

Pending

NA-163

Pending

NA-164

Pending

NA-165

Pending

NA-166

Pending

NA-168

Pending

NA-169

Pending

NA-170

Pending

NA-171

Pending

NA-172

Pending

NA-173

Pending

NA-174

Polling stations: 18/323

1st: Muhamad Azhar Khan Leghari (PML-N) - 5,543 votes

2nd: Rais Muhammad Mehboob Ahmad (IND) - 3,412 votes

NA-175

Pending

NA-176

Pending

NA-177

Pending

NA-179

Pending

NA-180

Pending

NA-181

Pending

NA-182

Pending

NA-183

Pending

NA-184

Pending

NA-185

Pending

NA-186

Pending

NA-187

Pending

NA-188

Pending

NA-189

Pending

NA-190

Pending

NA-191

Pending

NA-192

Pending

NA-193

Pending

NA-195

Pending

NA-197

Pending

NA-198

Pending

NA-200

Pending

NA-204

Pending

NA-205

Pending

NA-206

Pending

NA-208

Pending

NA-209

Polling stations: 151/442

1st: Shazia Marri (PPPP) - 60,492 votes

2nd: Muhammad Khan Junejo (GDA) - 38,363 votes

NA-210

Pending

NA-212

Pending

NA-213

Pending

NA-214

Pending

NA-215

Pending

NA-219

Pending

NA-220

Pending

NA-221

Pending

NA-223

Pending

NA-224

Pending

NA-225

Pending

NA-226

Pending

NA-228

Pending

NA-234

Polling stations: 2/195

1st: Faheem Khan (IND) - 135 votes

2nd: Muhammad Moen Amir Pirzada (MQM-P) - 96 votes

NA-235

Pending

NA-237

Pending

NA-238

Pending

NA-239

Polling stations: 1/181

1st: Nabil Gabol (PPPP) - 358 votes

2nd: Fazal ur Rehman Niazi (JIP) - 196 votes

NA-240

Pending

NA-241

Polling stations: 2/234

1st: Khurram Sher Zaman (IND) - 708 votes

2nd: Muhammad Farooq Sattar (MQM-P) - 408 votes

NA-242

Polling stations: 5/125

1st: Mustafa Kamal (MQM-P) - 2,200 votes

2nd: Qadir Mandokhail (PPPP) - 750 votes

NA-243

Pending

NA-244

Polling stations: 1/129

1st: Aftaab Jahangir (IND) - 699 votes

2nd: Muhammad Farooq Sattar (MQM-P) - 560 votes

NA-245

Polling stations: 1/256

1st: Syed Hafeezuddin (MQM-P) - 170 votes

2nd: Atta Ullah (IND) - 119 votes

NA-246

Pending

NA-247

Polling stations: 1/267

1st: Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan (MQM-P) - 399 votes

2nd: Munam Zafar Khan (JIP) - 185 votes

NA-248

Polling stations: 3/361

1st: Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQM-P) - 859 votes

2nd: Arsalan Khalid (IND) - 569 votes

NA-249

Pending

NA-250

Polling stations: 1/307

1st: Farhan Chishti (MQM-P) - 450 votes

2nd: Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman (JIP) - 227 votes

NA-251

Pending

NA-252

Pending

NA-253

Pending

NA-254

Pending

NA-255

Pending

NA-256

Pending

NA-257

Pending

NA-258

Pending

NA-259

Pending

NA-260

Pending

NA-261

Polling stations: 10/255

1st: Mohammad Akhtar Mengal (BNP) - 2,584 votes

2nd: Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri (PPPP) - 1,079 votes

NA-262

Pending

NA-263

Pending

NA-264

Pending

NA-265

Pending

NA-266

Polling stations: 15/133

1st: Mehmood Khan Achakzai (PKMAP) - 10,565 votes

2nd: Abdul Wahid (JUIN) - 7,623 votes