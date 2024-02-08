Live updates: Pakistan votes, but with no connectivity

Mobile internet services were disrupted as nearly 129 million Pakistanis were due at over 90,000 polling stations across the country today amid hope that helping elect the 266 candidates in the General Elections 2024 would steer the country of its current economic crisis.

Security concerns, already mounting in the face of rising terrorist attacks, were back on the forefront after the attack in Balochistan on Wednesday, and would top the list of reasons why voter-turnout could be lower than expected.

The government has deployed over 648,000 security personnel nationwide to ensure the safety of voters, but a drastically different political landscape will also play on the minds as choices are made.

Business Recorder will provide live updates of the General Elections 2024, and rely only on authentic information to inform its readers. Polling started at 8am, and will continue till 5pm. The government already declared February 8 a public holiday.

9:25am

Internet and mobile phone connectivity issues spread to more areas.

9:00am

Polling at NA-249 had not yet begun at the station.

8:50am

A statement from the ministry of interior said internet and mobile phone services were shut in ‘sensitive’ areas where security risks ran high.

This is a go-to move for Pakistan authorities as they often cite security reasons for disrupting internet and mobile phone services.

8:47am

Business Recorder was informed that polling at NA-238 in Karachi was yet to get under way. Voters are queuing outside the station, but the process had not yet begun.

8:30am

Mobile broadband services were disrupted, contrary to what the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had claimed earlier.

Source: Downdetector

8:20am

Several users complain of slow internet services.

8:06am

As per Aaj News, people have queued up at Karachi’s NA-234 ready to vote but polling agents are not at the polling station.

8:00am

Polls open.