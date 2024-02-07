Blasts in Balochistan: at least 24 killed in Pishin and Qila Saifullah

At least 12 people were killed and 25 injured in a blast outside a political party’s office in Balochistan’s Pishin region on Wednesday, AFP reported. Separately, at least 12 people were killed and several injured in a blast that occurred near the JUI-F election office in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah, as per Aaj News.

Pakistan has seen an escalation in incidents of violence in the last few days as it approaches its national elections on February 8.

“The Election Commission has asked the chief secretary and inspetor general of Balochistan for immediate reports and instructed them to take action against those behind the events,” Election Commission’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Blast in Pishin

“The blast took place in the office of the candidate of Nokandi area of Pishin district, Pishin Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Khan told Reuters.

Asfandyar Kakar is an independent candidate contesting for PB-47 with ‘bowl’ as his electoral symbol.

At least 4 dead, 5 injured in blast at PTI rally in Balochistan’s Sibi

“Twelve people were killed while 25 others were injured,” AFP quoted a police official, asking not to be named, of the attack in Pishin district.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said, “Allow me to reiterate our unwavering commitment to relentlessly pursue terrorists until every last one of them is eliminated.”

Rest assured, we will not allow terrorists to undermine or sabotage this crucial democratic process, added.

Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz has strongly condemned the Pishin blast.

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the blast in Pishin and expressed regret over the loss of human lives.

He said the perpetrators behind the blast “should be arrested and punished according to law”.

Blast in Qila Saifullah

Police said that 13 people were also injured and were moved to the hospital. As per Aaj News, a large number of workers were present inside the office when the blast occurred.

According to police, several injured were in critical condition.

Violence ahead of elections

On February 5, at least 10 police personnel were martyred and six injured in a late-night terrorist attack on a police station in Draban region.

Last week, a blast in Quetta took the life of one person on the CPEC road; a national assembly candidate for the elections was shot and killed in the tribal district along Afghan border; and at least four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally in Balochistan’s Sibi.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the army reviewed the law and order situation last week, and decided polls would be held at their scheduled time.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, in a press statement after an emergency meeting held earlier this week, said that those who are trying to obstruct the polls by disturbing the peace would be dealt with strictly.

“There should be no confusion or misunderstanding as the general elections 2024 will be held on time,” the CEC said.

In a statement shared on X, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi also strongly condemned the attacks in Pishin and Qila Saifullah.