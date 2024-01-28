AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
ECP establishes 90,675 polling stations for February 8 elections

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jan, 2024 09:17pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 90,675 polling stations for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

According to the ECP, out of the total polling stations, 41,403 are combined whereas 25,320 are for male and 23,952 for women voters.

The total number of polling stations in Punjab is 50,944, Sindh 19,006, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 15,697, and Balochistan 5,028.

Check your vote: here is how you can find out your constituency

Moreover, there will be a total of 2,76,398 polling booths, including 1,47,552 male and 1,28,846 female.

Meanwhile, the electoral watchdog has also introduced an active WhatsApp helpline, providing citizens with a platform to register their election-related complaints swiftly, Radio Pakistan reported.

The WhatsApp number ‘0327 5050610’ aims to enhance accessibility and responsiveness in addressing concerns leading up to the general elections in 2024.

Pakistan polls 2024: 10 key political parties and their electoral symbols

The ECP has already established an election monitoring and complaint centre to address voters’ grievances pertaining to the general elections.

At the center, the public can contact and register their election-related grievances.

Apart from WhatsApp, the complaints can be submitted through email at [email protected], or the dedicated helpline 111-327-000.

