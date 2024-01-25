Check your vote: here is how you can find out your constituency

Now that the general elections are just around the corner, one of the most important questions will be “which constituency is my vote registered in”.

The registration of voters takes place within the constituency they reside in, which is the address recorded in their CNIC.

Once you know where your vote is registered, it will be an easy task for you to go on February 8 and cast your vote without the hassle of first finding where your vote is.

Below is a guide on how you can find out which constituency you belong to:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched a text message service that will tell you your constituency. Simply message your National Identity Card (NIC) number (with no spaces or dashes) to 8300.

Just make sure you have enough credit. You will get an updated voter record.

