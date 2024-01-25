AIRLINK 62.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2%)
FCCL 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
FFBL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.47%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HBL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.01%)
KOSM 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.16%)
OGDC 140.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-2.53%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PPL 121.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.69 (-4.49%)
PRL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.74%)
SEARL 52.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.58%)
SNGP 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.06%)
SSGC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
TPLP 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.93%)
UNITY 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
BR100 6,670 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.33%)
BR30 23,614 Decreased By -371.9 (-1.55%)
KSE100 64,765 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,883 Decreased By -23.5 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Check your vote: here is how you can find out your constituency

BR Web Desk Published January 25, 2024 Updated January 25, 2024 12:17pm

Now that the general elections are just around the corner, one of the most important questions will be “which constituency is my vote registered in”.

The registration of voters takes place within the constituency they reside in, which is the address recorded in their CNIC.

Once you know where your vote is registered, it will be an easy task for you to go on February 8 and cast your vote without the hassle of first finding where your vote is.

Below is a guide on how you can find out which constituency you belong to:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched a text message service that will tell you your constituency. Simply message your National Identity Card (NIC) number (with no spaces or dashes) to 8300.

Just make sure you have enough credit. You will get an updated voter record.

Follow Business Recorder’ election coverage here

General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Check your vote: here is how you can find out your constituency

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

Oil rises on US crude stock draw, China stimulus hopes

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Read more stories