Technology

Pakistan govt will not shut down internet on election day, says PTA

Bilal Hussain Published February 5, 2024

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has confirmed that internet services will work on election day (February 8), dispelling reports that any kind of pre-planned disruption was going to take place.

A PTA official confirmed to Business Recorder that internet will work without interruption.

Although government officials have on different occasions said internet will work on February 8, Pakistan sees frequent shutdowns and disruption in services owing to several reasons including security.

Suspension of mobile broadband: telecom operators lose Rs820mn, source says

However, shutting off internet has severe economic repercussions.

One day of internet shutdown costs Rs940 million to telecom companies, which means the national exchequer also loses Rs329 million in taxation from the sector.

The assessment is based on the fact that telecommunication companies earned around Rs572 billion from cellular services last year.

Social media sites, apps will never be shut down again: IT minister

When the country last year saw internet shutdown amid political turmoil in May 2023, an official of Pakistan Freelancers Association said the IT freelance industry is making a loss of almost $2 million a day due to the suspension of internet services.

Software houses, apart from monetary losses, also lose reputation with their international clientele while thousands of ride hailing and delivery service providers see breaks pulled on their daily wages as unemployment rate rages at 9.6% (in 2022-23) in the country.

