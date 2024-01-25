AIRLINK 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.79%)
BOP 6.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
DGKC 77.24 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.99%)
FCCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
FFBL 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.39%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 115.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
HUBC 117.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.81%)
OGDC 144.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.19%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PPL 125.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.22%)
PRL 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
SEARL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
SNGP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
SSGC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
TRG 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.34%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 6.3 (0.09%)
BR30 23,901 Decreased By -84.9 (-0.35%)
KSE100 64,923 Increased By 100.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 21,946 Increased By 39.6 (0.18%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 24, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 25 Jan, 2024 09:09am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Dr Gohar Ejaz given additional charge of interior ministry

Read here for details.

  • COAS says ‘negative propaganda’ on social media creates uncertainty and hopelessness

Read here for details.

  • SHC directs govt, PTA to ensure uninterrupted internet access till election day

Read here for details.

  • ECP to take strict action against govt officials helping candidates’ campaign

Read here for details.

  • Dubai’s projects ‘major employment attraction’ for Pakistanis: tourism exec

Read here for details.

  • Govt executes petroleum concession agreement, exploration licences with E&Ps

Read here for details.

  • Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 82% in Oct-Dec

Read here for details.

  • Only two-state solution can end Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Pakistan urges UN

Read here for details.

