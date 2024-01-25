Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Dr Gohar Ejaz given additional charge of interior ministry

COAS says ‘negative propaganda’ on social media creates uncertainty and hopelessness

SHC directs govt, PTA to ensure uninterrupted internet access till election day

ECP to take strict action against govt officials helping candidates’ campaign

Dubai’s projects ‘major employment attraction’ for Pakistanis: tourism exec

Govt executes petroleum concession agreement, exploration licences with E&Ps

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 82% in Oct-Dec

Only two-state solution can end Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Pakistan urges UN

