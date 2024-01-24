AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
COAS says 'negative propaganda' on social media creates uncertainty and hopelessness

  • Stresses the need to double-check news on social media
BR Web Desk Published January 24, 2024 Updated January 24, 2024 08:33pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday said “negative propaganda” on social media was aimed at creating uncertainty and hopelessness in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

He stressed the need to double-check news on social media during an address at the Pakistan National Youth Conference in Islamabad.

He claimed that there would be anarchy in society in the absence of thorough investigation and positive thinking.

The army commander stated that Pakistan's armed forces were ready to fight any threat or plot, according to Radio Pakistan.

He went on to say that Pakistan would never give up its sovereignty.

COAS Munir emphasized that Pakistan had been blessed by Allah Almighty with an abundance of natural resources, a thriving agricultural sector, and a young labor force, expressing complete faith in the country's "bright future."

He said the sole objective behind the creation of Pakistan was that our religion, civilization and culture were different from that of Hindus but it does not mean that we should adopt Western culture.

Gen Munir added that the armed forces could fight terrorists but needed “cooperation and support from the entire nation”.

