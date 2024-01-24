Dubai’s projects ‘major employment attraction’ for Pakistanis: tourism exec

Dubai’s infrastructure and real estate investment projects are a major employment attraction for Pakistanis looking to move abroad for better prospects, said Bader Ali Habib in a recent interview with BR Research. Habib is Regional Head – Proximity Markets at the Gulf city’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

His remarks come as the city – already home to many architectural wonders – has a whole host of projects underway and has a Pakistani population that, in 2022, was estimated to be 400,000, or 13% of the total population.

Dubai has undergone a massive transformation in recent decades and just recently, property developer Emaar announced it is working on the Dubai Creek Tower while Binghatti announced a collaboration with Jacob & Co for the world’s tallest residential tower in Dubai called Burj Binghatti.

The Island, being developed by Wasl Hospitality & Leisure, will introduce renowned Las Vegas hotel brands MGM, Bellagio, and Aria to the Middle East.

In terms of infrastructure: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has approved the new Dubai Metro Blue Line, a 30km route with 14 stations linking major areas by 2029. The line aims to accommodate the growing population outlined in Dubai’s 2040 urban plan.

In the interview, Habib said DET is also focused on establishing a business regulatory framework that caters to the needs of both small startups and large corporations to ensure compliance with Dubai government laws while providing the necessary support for their operations.

This makes it the perfect spot to set up a business – it gives companies access to funding and to other regional markets.

For Dubai, attracting investment and tourism go hand in hand.

Habib said Pakistan remains a key focus in terms of both, and “we are dedicated to showcasing various dimensions of Dubai to Pakistani travelers.”

“With 254,000 Pakistani visitors from January to October, our extensive outreach across Pakistan has been encouraging,” he said. “With excellent flight connectivity, a streamlined visa process, and the recently launched Chalo Dubai campaign for the Pakistani market, we are confident that our forthcoming initiatives will enhance interest in our diverse sights and attractions.”

“Enabling investors and boosting visitation align with Dubai’s goal to be a top global destination for business and leisure by 2033, solidifying its place among the top three cities worldwide,” Habib said.

He added that Dubai wants to leverage emerging opportunities stemming from the direct connectivity between Dubai and cities like Sialkot, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

“Our plan entails fostering stronger partnerships with local stakeholders, conducting targeted initiatives highlighting Dubai’s offerings, and organizing specialized events, workshops, and roadshows to showcase unparalleled attractions and business opportunities available. These workshops also underscore DET’s commitment to aiding Pakistan’s travel industry and trade, spanning leisure, corporate, and incentive groups.”

He believes “these sessions empower tour operators with enhanced destination knowledge to promote Dubai effectively across various traveler segments, creating a more comprehensive image to encourage the travel trade.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Dubai significantly strengthened their trade relations recently at the World Economic Forum. They solidified their economic ties through the signing of two inter-governmental framework agreements, securing a comprehensive investment pact exceeding $3 billion.

And DP World, Dubai’s state-owned port giant, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JW Holdings, a Pakistani conglomerate, to explore new Special Economic Zones and logistics development opportunities in Pakistan.