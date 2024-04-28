AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Dubai ruler approves new $35bn airport terminal

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Sunday approved a new passenger terminal in Al Maktoum International airport worth 128 billion AED ($34.85 billion), he said in a post on X.

The Al Maktoum International Airport will be the largest in the world with a capacity of up to 260 million passengers, and five times the size of Dubai International Airport, he added, saying that all operations at Dubai airport would be transferred to Al Maktoum in the coming years.

Dubai sees record 17mn international visitors in 2023

The Al Maktoum airport will also include 400 terminal gates and five runways, he said.

MENA Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dubai International Airport Al Maktoum International Airport

