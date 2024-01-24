AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.57%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.31%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.6%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
HBL 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
OGDC 146.74 Increased By ▲ 10.24 (7.5%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.75%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
PPL 129.35 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.99%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
PTC 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.43%)
SEARL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.92%)
TRG 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 6,708 Increased By 56.4 (0.85%)
BR30 24,091 Increased By 369 (1.56%)
KSE100 64,881 Increased By 427.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,946 Increased By 194.1 (0.89%)
Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 82% in Oct-Dec

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jan, 2024 02:55pm

Amid a massive decline in sales, the profit-after-tax (PAT) of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HCAR) plunged over 82%, clocking in at a mere Rs143.25 million in the third quarter (October-December) of its fiscal year 2023-24, as compared to PAT of Rs810.82 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.

As per HCAR’s financial statements made available at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the automobile company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs1 in 3QFY24, compared to an EPS of Rs5.68 last year.

The plunge in profit can be attributed to a massive decline in sales.

During 3QFY24, HCAR’s sales declined to Rs12.43 billion, as compared to Rs22.95 billion in SPLY, a plunge of 46%.

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax clocks in at Rs675m in July-Sept

Subsequently, the company reported a gross profit of Rs1.03 billion in 3QFY24, a drop of nearly 43%, as compared to a gross profit of Rs1.79 billion in SPLY. However, despite lower gross profits, HCAR’s gross margins rose to 8.3% in 3QFY24, as compared to 7.8% in SPLY.

Moreover, the company witnessed a jump in its administrative expenses which stood at Rs398.4 million in 3QFY24, up by 24%, as compared to Rs321.6 million in SPLY.

HCAR’s other income also registered a decline of 11%, amounting to Rs288.19 million in 3QFY24, in comparison to Rs324.52 million in 3QFY23.

The automaker also saw its finance cost jump nearly 40%, standing at Rs443.27 million in 3QFY24, as compared to Rs317.73 million in SPLY. The increase in finance cost can be attributed to an increase in interest rates during the period.

The company managed to post Profit before Taxation (PBT) of Rs227.38 million in 3QFY24, down by 81% YoY.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1992, HCAR commenced its commercial operations in 1994. The company was formed as a result of a joint venture between Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan and Atlas Group of Companies, Pakistan.

The company is engaged in the assembly and progressive manufacturing as well as sale of Honda vehicles and spare parts.

