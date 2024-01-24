AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
Dr Gohar Ejaz given additional charge of interior ministry

BR Web Desk Published January 24, 2024 Updated January 24, 2024 09:14pm

The interim government assigned on Wednesday the additional portfolio of the interior ministry to Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz.

The development comes after former caretaker interior minister Sarfaraz Bugti resigned from the office last month, to contest the upcoming elections on a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ticket.

Dr Ejaz’s appointment comes a day after the federal cabinet unanimously approved deployment of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces personnel to maintain peace and security during the upcoming general elections.

The deployment of security personnel will occur in sensitive areas and polling stations and will also serve as a rapid response force.

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

Commenting on his appointment as the interior minister, Dr Ejaz said he was humbled to assume the additional role. “Every moment will be dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our fellow Pakistanis,” he wrote in a post on X.

