Cold & dry weather likely today

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday forecast predominantly cold and dry conditions across the country’s plain regions on Sunday.

The upper areas may expect partly cloudy skies with a likelihood of rain for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir accompanied by light snowfall over the mountainous landscapes on the horizon.

Fog and smog are expected to make appearances during the morning and night hours in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

“A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 12 hours in upper parts,” the Met added.

In the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

The day’s lowest temperatures were recorded in Leh as minus 11 Celsius, Skardu minus 6, Kalam, Gilgit and Gupis minus 4 each, Baramulla and Astore minus 3 each and Dir minus 2.

