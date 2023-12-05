BAFL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
BIPL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
BOP 5.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.92%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FABL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
FFL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
HBL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
HUBC 125.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.66%)
HUMNL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
OGDC 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.31%)
PAEL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PIOC 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PPL 99.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.71%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 86.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.6%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 6,370 Decreased By -7.2 (-0.11%)
BR30 22,319 Decreased By -57.5 (-0.26%)
KSE100 62,409 Decreased By -83.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 20,755 Decreased By -73.5 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 4, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 05 Dec, 2023 08:55am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Read here for details.

  • Electricity consumers ‘overcharged’ in July & August: NEPRA report

Read here for details.

  • No crisis on election finances: Solangi

Read here for details.

  • Arif Habib Limited expects KSE-100 to hit 81,000 by December 2024

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar calls for timely completion of work to unlock climate funds

Read here for details.

  • Imran blames Nawaz Sharif for May 9 violence in rare media remarks

Read here for details.

  • Suzuki Motor proposes purchase of minority shareholders’ stake at minimum Rs406 per share

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

At least 3 children injured in Peshawar blast

Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mid-East tension

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

War risk insurance rates edge up

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories