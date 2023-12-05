Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Electricity consumers ‘overcharged’ in July & August: NEPRA report

No crisis on election finances: Solangi

Arif Habib Limited expects KSE-100 to hit 81,000 by December 2024

PM Kakar calls for timely completion of work to unlock climate funds

Imran blames Nawaz Sharif for May 9 violence in rare media remarks

Suzuki Motor proposes purchase of minority shareholders’ stake at minimum Rs406 per share

Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

