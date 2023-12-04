BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Imran blames Nawaz Sharif for May 9 violence in rare media remarks

  • Former premier says he was never offered talks and could stay behind bars for a long period
BR Web Desk Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 05:33pm

In his first interaction with journalists since his arrest on August 5, former PTI chairman Imran Khan described the May 9 violence as part of Nawaz Sharif's London plan, Aaj News reported.

Imran Khan was quoted by reporters as saying that he was never offered talks and could stay behind bars for a long period.

The former premier was quoted as saying that his party will win the upcoming elections.

According to him, he was afraid his political rivals would run away from the elections.

He spoke with reporters when he appeared before the special court hearing the cipher case against him, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others.

The court decided to indict Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on December 12 in the Ciper case.

Both Imran and Qureshi have already been indicted in the case on October 23. They have pleaded not guilty.

Parvez Dec 04, 2023 06:16pm
The longer he is kept in jail without credibly proving any crime ..... only increases his appeal especially for the youth and the thinking people who are born, live and will die in Pakistan.
