Imran blames Nawaz Sharif for May 9 violence in rare media remarks

In his first interaction with journalists since his arrest on August 5, former PTI chairman Imran Khan described the May 9 violence as part of Nawaz Sharif's London plan, Aaj News reported.

Imran Khan was quoted by reporters as saying that he was never offered talks and could stay behind bars for a long period.

The former premier was quoted as saying that his party will win the upcoming elections.

According to him, he was afraid his political rivals would run away from the elections.

He spoke with reporters when he appeared before the special court hearing the cipher case against him, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others.

The court decided to indict Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on December 12 in the Ciper case.

Both Imran and Qureshi have already been indicted in the case on October 23. They have pleaded not guilty.