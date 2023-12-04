BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Pakistan

Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

  • Special court to indict Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi again on December 12
BR Web Desk Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 04:32pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Babar Awan said on Monday that former prime minister and the party’s ex-chairman Imran Khan wants an “ex-army general and a US envoy” to be summoned by the special court hearing the cipher case, Aaj News reported.

Talking to media, Awan said Imran passed these remarks during the cipher case trial proceedings at Adiala Jail.

During the Monday’s proceedings, the special court decided to indict the former premier Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case again on December 12.

Both Imran and Qureshi have already been indicted in the case on October 23. They have pleaded not guilty.

Today, the hearing was held at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi by special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Imran and Qureshi were provided with copies of the case record following a request by their lawyers.

A case was registered against Imran and Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

Last week, the special court ruled that the cipher case hearing will continue at Adiala Jail but in open court.

Parvez Dec 04, 2023 02:15pm
What a farce our judicial system has become.....it's anything but justice that is being served out.
Anila Qadri Dec 04, 2023 03:18pm
What happening in the country is very unfortunate..our judiciary is dead
