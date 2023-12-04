No crisis on election finances: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi clarified on Monday that there was no crisis in meeting the financial needs of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding the upcoming general elections.

The clarification comes after reports that the Ministry of Finance had failed to release funds to the election body despite repeated reminders.

Earlier in the day, the ECP had summoned finance secretary over lack of funds for upcoming polls.

In a statement posted to X on Monday evening, Solangi said that the Commission would be given whatever it needed to organise the elections.

“Whatever budgeted amount is needed by the ECP will be released as per its needs accordingly,” Solangi said.

He added that the cabinet had already approved the funds needed by the ECP, and the Commission was now seeking release of Rs17.4 billion out of the already budgeted amount.

“The cabinet had approved Rs 42 billion for the budgetary needs of the ECP. An amount of Rs 10 billion was already released,” he wrote.

“We firmly stand behind the ECP in holding free and fair elections as mandated by article 218(3) of the constitution,” he said.

The statement comes shortly the finance secretary was summoned to the ECP over the witholding of funds without any explanation.

After the meeting, a journalist asked the finance secretary about when the funds would be released. The secretary replied, “The amount of funds the Commission has asked for will be provided.”