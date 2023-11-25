Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PPP refutes rumours of differences between Bilawal and Zardari

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

Pakistan LNG gets bids from OQ Trading, others for Jan import tender

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Caretaker FM says Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

Privatisation of SOEs: caretaker PM Kakar says ‘tangible results’ expected by mid-January

Inflation will go down gradually, says Shamshad

