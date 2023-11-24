BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.3%)
FCCL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.74%)
HUBC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.73%)
HUMNL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.2%)
PIOC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.12%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
SNGP 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.21%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.78%)
TRG 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.52%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,034 Increased By 24.2 (0.4%)
BR30 20,960 Increased By 10.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Caretaker FM says Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

  • Says Pakistan is also in contact with Jordan and Egypt on this matter
BR Web Desk Published November 24, 2023 Updated November 24, 2023 04:29pm

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said on Friday that Pakistan is ready to airlift injured Palestinians. His comments come following the Israel-Hamas truce which came into effect today.

Jilani was responding to a calling attention notice in the Senate today.

The caretaker minister said that Pakistan is also in contact with Jordan and Egypt and has offered them that Islamabad will be happy to treat the injured Palestinians in Pakistan.

However, the minister explained that the situation in Gaza was such that there was no possibility for any country to establish a health facility in the war-hit region.

Highlighting Pakistan’s contributions to the cause, Jilani said that Pakistan, along with Saudi Arabia, co-sponsored the OIC extraordinary session of foreign ministers held last month in Jeddah to address the escalating military situation in Gaza.

“Pakistan played a crucial role among the eight foreign ministers who collaborated on a unanimous document during the OIC summit,” he said.

Jilani further said that Pakistan also played a role in the passage of the United Nations resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas.

“I got calls from 10-15 foreign ministers who appreciated Pakistan for the role it played in developing consensus,” said Jilani.

Ceasefire

Hamas is set to release a first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages today, the first break in a war that has devastated the besieged Gaza enclave.

The truce involves a comprehensive ceasefire in north and south Gaza, followed by the release of some of the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack inside Israel, mediators in Qatar said.

Jalil Abbas Jilani Gaza hospital Gaza hostage Palestinians prisoners

Comments

1000 characters

Caretaker FM says Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

Inter-bank: rupee endures back-to-back losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips slightly against US dollar

Dolls, doctors and helicopters await Israeli hostages at Gaza’s gate

Pakistan LNG gets bids from OQ Trading, others for Jan import tender

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

Palestinians say 24 women, 15 teenaged males to be freed from Israeli jails

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

Read more stories