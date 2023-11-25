BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
KE readies IGP for up to 2032-33

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has prepared its Indicative Generation Plan (IGP) up to 2032-33 which will be submitted to an appropriate forum for consideration and approval.

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) recently wrote a letter to KE in which data has been sought for IGCEP 2024.

In reply to a November 2, 2023 letter of Deputy Manager Director, System Operation, National Power Control Centre (NPCC) regarding the data requirements from KE for formulation of the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2024, KE’s head of Business Development, Mudassir Zuberi, appreciated the efforts of NTDC in the integrated planning and consolidation of IGCEP, aligning with the optimization of national resources.

Nepra approves Rs1.52 per unit surcharge on KE consumers

“We remain fully committed to collaborating with NTDC as an integral part of this planning, recognizing its significance on a national scale,” he said, adding that in accordance with its license obligations, KE serves as the planner for its service area and thus, plans for its generation.

He further stated that as previously communicated in the IGCEP, KE will formulate and implement its least-cost Generation Plan, seeking approval from the Regulator. Subsequently, KE will share its Generation and Transmission Plan with NTDC/NPCC for consolidation.

While KE has successfully uploaded data for the IGCEP 2024, including all necessary information on NTDC’s portal, following directives from the Ministry of Energy - Power Division, KE recently submitted its IGP up to 2032-33 and the same will be submitted by the Power Division at an appropriate forum for consideration and approval. Any subsequent modifications to KE’s IGP will be promptly communicated, along with the requisite details submitted to NTDC.

Additionally, KE has requested NTDC’s consideration of the following points in relation to the preparation of IGCEP 2024: (i) KE has proposed a meeting with the NTDC team to elaborate on the key assumptions for KE’s plan, including but not limited to the supply from the National Grid, among other assumptions and considerations; (ii) comments submitted by KE regarding the assumptions in NTDC’s letter dated 13th June 2023shall be duly considered for IGCEP 2024, specifically in relation to the projects marked as committed for KE.

These include three Renewable Projects which are in the final stages of approval with NEPRA; and (iii) KE has requested that the results of the optimization conducted by NTDC on the submitted data be discussed and mutually agreed with KE, before the onward submission of IGCEP 2024 to NEPRA.

KE Power Division NTDC National Grid IGP NPCC K-Electric

