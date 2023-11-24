BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.3%)
FCCL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.74%)
HUBC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.73%)
HUMNL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.2%)
PIOC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.12%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
SNGP 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.21%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.78%)
TRG 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.52%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,034 Increased By 24.2 (0.4%)
BR30 20,960 Increased By 10.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

BR Web Desk Published 24 Nov, 2023 03:59pm

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a key supplier of natural gas in the country, has commenced production of hydrocarbon from the Adhi South-6 well, located in the Pothwar region, Punjab.

The E&P shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“As part of our continuous efforts for increasing production of oil and gas, we are pleased to disclose encouraging development about the commencement of production from Adhi South-6, a new development well drilled in Adhi Mining Lease,” said PPL.

The company shared that the Adhi South-6 was successfully drilled to a depth of 3,490 meters and completed as a producer based on encouraging log results.

“Subsequent to tie-in of the well with the plant, production from the well has commenced at the rate of 600 bpd (barrels per day) of oil and 0.4 MMscfd of gas at 32/64” choke,“ read the notice

Adhi Mining Lease is operated by PPL with a 39% working interest along with joint venture partners Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) and Pakistan Oilfield Ltd (POL) with a working interest of 50% and 11%, respectively.

Exploration at Adhi began in 1956, its major clients are SNGPL for gas, Attock Refinery Limited for LNG/ crude oil and various LPG marketing companies.

On Monday, PPL announced the discovery of hydrocarbon reserves in Shah Bandar Block, located in the district of Sujawal, Sindh.

The company in a notice to the bourse back then shared that this is the second discovery of hydrocarbon reserves in the Shah Bandar Block.

PPL saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) jump nearly 79%, as it clocked in at Rs97.22 billion for the year ended June 30, 2023. In the same period last year, the exploration and production company saw PAT of Rs54.35 billion.

OGDCL Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL Oil and gas POL profit after tax hydrocarbon production hydrocarbon reserves Adhi South 6 Adhi Mining Lease

Comments

1000 characters

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

Caretaker FM says Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

Inter-bank: rupee endures back-to-back losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips slightly against US dollar

Dolls, doctors and helicopters await Israeli hostages at Gaza’s gate

Pakistan LNG gets bids from OQ Trading, others for Jan import tender

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

Palestinians say 24 women, 15 teenaged males to be freed from Israeli jails

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

Read more stories