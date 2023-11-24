BAFL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

  • Says facilities being provided to Imran were more than those provided to an ordinary prisoner or a prime minister behind bars
BR Web Desk Published 24 Nov, 2023 02:51pm

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said that former PM Imran Khan is “court’s favorite” and that the facilities being provided to him were “more than those provided to an ordinary prisoner or a prime minister behind bars”.

In an interview with Independent Urdu on Friday, the minister said that a “common citizen cannot even imagine” the facilities being provided to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, who is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail.

The caretaker interior minister said that the country “direly needs judicial reforms”.

While talking about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, Bugti said that no favours were being given to him, adding that most of the cases filed against the PML-N leader were baseless.

‘Hostile agencies in the fault lines of Pakistan’

When asked about the “failure” in dealing with the recent deadly clashes in Kurram district, Bugti said that there was no doubt that “hostile agencies in the fault lines of Pakistan” always tried to increase violence.

About the security situation in Pakistan, the caretaker minister talked about planned social media campaigns.

“The country basically needs a firewall that could regulate our media, especially social media.”

‘Foreigners who want to live here should come in a legal manner’

The caretaker minister while talking about illegal immigrants leaving the country, said that around 300,000 illegal immigrants had returned to their home country so far.

“Of these immigrants, more than 99 percent are Afghan nationals,” he said.

Forced out of Pakistan, Afghan waste pickers count their losses

Bugti said that the illegal migrants were being sent back to their home country due to the lack of peace in Pakistan.

“This country is for Pakistanis; Pakistanis will live in it. Foreigners who want to live here should come in a legal manner. We will welcome them.”

