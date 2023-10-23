BAFL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
BIPL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
DGKC 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
FABL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.09%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.44%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
HBL 99.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.15%)
HUBC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
OGDC 102.45 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.84%)
PAEL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.08%)
PIOC 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.24%)
PPL 85.22 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.93%)
PRL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.93 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (4.15%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 81.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.26%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,192 Increased By 32.4 (0.63%)
BR30 18,365 Increased By 168.6 (0.93%)
KSE100 51,071 Increased By 339 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,597 Increased By 138.1 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bulls rule at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2023 Updated October 23, 2023 06:21pm

Bulls continued to rule at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 51,000 level on Monday after a single-day gain of 339 points amid talks of hike in gas tariff.

It was the highest close since May 30, 2017.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, hitting an intra-day high of 51,419.87. However, some profit-taking in later part of the day slightly curbed the gains.

At close, the benchmark index closed at 51,070.83, up by 338.96 points or 0.67%.

On Friday, the KSE-100 Index had closed higher by 367 points.

According to some media reports, the caretaker government is likely to increase the gas tariff by over 100% to reduce gas sector circular debt and meet an IMF demand.

Resultantly, the oil and gas sector saw heavy buying activity in today’s session.

On the other hand, Pak Suzuki (PSMC) hit another upper limit and Honda (HCAR) also traded positive.

The positive trend was also attributed to improved economic indicators with the stronger rupee giving a boost to equities.

In 1QFY24, the current account deficit declined by 58% YoY to $947 million, in contrast to a deficit of ~$2 billion recorded during the same period in the previous year.

“This positive change was primarily attributable to a 34% YoY reduction in the trade deficit,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in its latest report.

“As a result of a contained CAD, disbursements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries as well as crackdown measures, the PKR made a remarkable recovery.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar, as it depreciated 0.11% in the inter-bank market on Monday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency settled at 279.12 after a decrease of Re0.32 in the inter-bank market.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 364.07 million from 430.05 million a day before.

The value of shares rose to Rs15.93 billion from Rs14.61 billion in the previous session.

Oil & Gas Dev.XD remained the volume leader with 27.5 million shares, followed by Pak PetroleumXD with 24.26 million shares and Fauji Foods Ltd with 19.27 million shares.

Shares of 352 companies were traded on Monday, of which 171 registered an increase, 150 recorded a fall, while 31 remained unchanged.

asian stocks PSX KSE100 Pakistan Rupee current account deficit interbank rupee rate Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 23, 2023 11:20am
Economy is in doldrums. All indicators are scary to say the least. But the gang of crooks, led by Nawaz, the Establishment and criminal brokers in UAE and Saudi are shorting the PKR to prop Sharif up (illusion of confidence). Await the collapse as soon as Nawaz is the PM.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Bulls rule at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

SC declares military trials of civilians null, void

Cipher case: special court indicts Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Govt to provide all possible support to crisis-hit PIA, says Kakar

Inter-bank: rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 279.12 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee ends weaker against US dollar

Nawaz moves IHC to revive pleas against conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Accountability court acquits Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means case

Zadran, Gurbaz fifties as Afghanistan chase victory

PCB rejects rumours about internal discord in team

Read more stories