Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

KARACHI: The country’s current account deficit declined to $8.0 million in September 2023 as compared to the current account deficit of $360 million in the same month in 2022.

The country’s current account deficit was $164 million in August 2023.

During the first three months of current fiscal year FY24 (from July 2023 to September 2023), the country’s current account deficit declined to $947 million as compared to $2.258 billion in the same period last year.

In the month of September 2023, country’s exports volume slightly increased to $2.474 billion as compared to $2.425 billion in August 2023 and $2.437 billion in September 2022.

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

On the other hand, the country’s imports volume declined to $3.986 billion in September 2023 as compared to $4.275 billion in August 2023 and $4.894 billion in September 2022. The goods trade deficit declined to $1.512 billion in September 2023 as compared to $1.850 billion in August 2023 and $2.457 billion in September 2022.

However, balance on trade in services slightly increased to $216 million in September 2023 against $198 million in August 2023 and $123 million in September 2022.

The remittances from overseas Pakistani workers increased to $2.206 billion in September 2023 against $2.095 billion in August 2023. The remittances of overseas Pakistani workers were $2.487 billion in September 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023