BAFL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
BIPL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
DGKC 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
FABL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.09%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.44%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
HBL 99.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.15%)
HUBC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
OGDC 102.45 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.84%)
PAEL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.08%)
PIOC 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.24%)
PPL 85.22 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.93%)
PRL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.93 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (4.15%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 81.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.26%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,192 Increased By 32.4 (0.63%)
BR30 18,365 Increased By 168.6 (0.93%)
KSE100 51,071 Increased By 339 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,597 Increased By 138.1 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank: rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 279.12 against US dollar

  • Local currency closes Re0.32 lower in inter-bank market on Monday
Recorder Report Published October 23, 2023 Updated October 23, 2023 04:06pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar, as it depreciated 0.11% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 279.12 after a decrease of Re0.32 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee had snapped its rally against the US dollar and closed Rs1.18 or 0.42% week-on-week lower to settle at 278.80 in the inter-bank market.

The local currency, as per a brokerage house, fell amid higher dollar demand to make foreign payments.

Earlier, the rupee maintained a positive close for 28 successive sessions - one of the longest appreciation runs as it cumulatively gained 10.93% since hitting a record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market on September 5.

The unprecedented increase largely came on the back of a crackdown against smuggling and controls on exchange companies.

Globally, Japan’s yen took the spotlight in Asia on Monday, weakening to the 150-per-dollar level, but just briefly, as investors betting on a further rise in dollar yields lost out to those expecting Japanese authorities will intervene in markets.

US Treasuries were subdued as investors hunkered down for a European Central Bank meeting and US GDP data later in the week.

Ten-year yields were around 4.97%, having briefly popped above 5% last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy’s strength and tight labor markets might warrant tighter financial conditions.

The dollar index added 0.02% to 106.19, with the euro down 0.07% at $1.0586.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell more than $1 on Monday as concerns about supply disruptions eased due to diplomatic efforts intensifying in an attempt to contain the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group.

interbank market Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 23, 2023 11:24am
The economy's fundamentals are pathetic to say the least. This is all a pumped up scheme to prop up Nawaz. The fall is gonna shatter the ordinary Pakistanis
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 23, 2023 01:03pm
we are gonna see 400 by January 2024.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Oct 23, 2023 01:56pm
This is time to double-fold the administrative efforts to pull further down the USD exchange rate, say to 200/$. Otherwise the whole crackdown activity will be well encashed by well aware mafia.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aneesh Suhravardi Oct 23, 2023 02:03pm
There is no stability in Pakistan's Economy........ Every drop even of a paise is a drop as far as I see.....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tariq Qurashi Oct 23, 2023 02:16pm
The only way the rupee is going to strengthen in the long term is if we increase our exports and reduce our imports. At present there is unfortunately not much that Pakistan makes for the international market that people want to buy. I would be interested to know what policy measures are being put in place to increase our exports, and also to diversify our exports?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Inter-bank: rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 279.12 against US dollar

Cipher case: special court indicts Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Hamas says new Israel attacks kill at least 70 in Gaza, death toll crosses 4,650 Palestinians

Nawaz moves IHC to revive pleas against conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Govt to provide all possible support to crisis-hit PIA, says Kakar

Accountability court acquits Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means case

Open-market: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Intra-day update: bulls rule as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

Azam leads Pakistan to 282-7 as Afghanistan’s teenage leg-spinner shines

PCB rejects rumours about internal discord in team

Read more stories