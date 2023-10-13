BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 12, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration
- Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline
- Minister says work on CPEC expedited
- PM Kakar rules out ‘deal’ in Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan
- Pakistan looks forward to enhancing defence ties with Qatar: COAS
- Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $7.64bn
- Gold retreats in Pakistan, falls Rs7,800/tola despite increase in international rate
- PM Kakar to attend Belt and Road Initiative forum in China next week
- Pak Suzuki set to consider delisting from PSX, share price hits upper-limit
- Pakistan calls for ceasefire, condemns ‘indiscriminate’ Israeli force against Palestinians
- Cipher case: IHC clubs together two of Imran’s pleas
- Govt appoints Ismail Qureshi as SNGPL chairperson
