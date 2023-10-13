BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.4%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 12, 2023
BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2023 Updated October 13, 2023 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

Read here for details.

  • Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Read here for details.

  • Minister says work on CPEC expedited

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar rules out ‘deal’ in Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan

Read for details.

  • Pakistan looks forward to enhancing defence ties with Qatar: COAS

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $7.64bn

Read here for details.

  • Gold retreats in Pakistan, falls Rs7,800/tola despite increase in international rate

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar to attend Belt and Road Initiative forum in China next week

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki set to consider delisting from PSX, share price hits upper-limit

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan calls for ceasefire, condemns ‘indiscriminate’ Israeli force against Palestinians

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: IHC clubs together two of Imran’s pleas

Read here for details.

  • Govt appoints Ismail Qureshi as SNGPL chairperson

Read here for details.

