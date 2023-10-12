PM Kakar to attend Belt and Road Initiative forum in China next week

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will attend a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum scheduled to be held in Beijing from Oct. 17-18, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson said on Thursday.

The Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held under the theme: ‘High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.’

With representatives from many developing countries, notably Latin America and Africa, expected to attend, the conference marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) spearheaded by Xi.

According to the spokeswoman, PM Kakar will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping, key Chinese officials, and other leaders present at the Belt and Road Forum.

The premier will emphasise the major accomplishments and upcoming goals of CPEC in his engagements and underline Pakistan's steadfast commitment to working with other countries to advance its high-quality growth.

According to the foreign office, the prime minister will also meet with influential Chinese businesspeople to boost bilateral trade and investment.

He will also visit Urumqi and meet with businesses and government leaders there to strengthen commercial, investment, and personal ties.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the ongoing celebrations marking the ten years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative.

The BRI is a plan for global infrastructure and energy networks that China launched a decade ago to connect Asia with Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes.