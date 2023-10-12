BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $7.64bn

BR Web Desk Published 12 Oct, 2023 06:58pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $31 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.64 billion as of October 6, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.03 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.39 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in reserves.

“During the week ended on October 6, 2023, SBP’s reserves increased by $31 million to $7,646.7 million,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had decreased by $21 million.

In July this year, reserves held by the SBP got a boost as Pakistan received the first tranche of about $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its lender approved a new $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement. It also got inflows from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

However, the central bank reserves have been under pressure due to debt repayments, rise in import payments after ease in restrictions, and lack of fresh inflows.

forex reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves foreign exchange reserve central bank reserves pakistan central bank reserves

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $7.64bn

Death toll in Gaza rises to at least 1,354: Hamas ministry

UN experts slam ‘horrific’ Hamas attack, Israel siege of Gaza

Inter-bank market: rupee’s winning streak continues, settles at 278.58 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues upwards march against US dollar

Pak Suzuki set to consider delisting from PSX, share price hits upper-limit

Pakistan seeks deal to import up to 1mn tons of Russian oil per year: TASS

KSE-100 closes at six-year high as bull-run continues

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing defence ties with Qatar: COAS

PM Kakar to attend Belt and Road Initiative forum in China next week

Read more stories