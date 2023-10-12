BAFL 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
Cipher case: IHC clubs together two of Imran’s pleas

  • IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presides over hearing today
BR Web Desk Published 12 Oct, 2023 03:37pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) clubbed together on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petitions seeking to stay the trial court proceedings of indicting him as well as suspension of his trial in the cipher case, Aaj News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing today. He took up a separate petition seeking the stay of the former prime minister’s trial in the cipher case and combined it with the main plea.

In the main plea, Imran has sought the dismissal of the case.

During the proceedings, sSenior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa appeared as the former PM’s counsel and said that the matter regarding the petition was pending before the IHC and a verdict had been reserved.

On Wednesday, Imran moved the high court challenging a special court’s order to indict him in the cipher case.

Imran moved the court through his counsel Sher Afzal Marwat and cited the state, judge special court, and Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar as respondents.

In the petition, Marwat stated that the petitioner was aggrieved of the proceedings and order passed by respondent No 02 on 9th of October, 2023 as on that date “the proceedings were held in an unusual and inappropriate manner” and the impugned order was passed, holding inter-alia, that the proceeding for the supply of copies cannot be postponed for the reason of pendency of writ petition No 2656/2023 in the High Court.

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

The petition comes as the special court has announced to indict Imran and Qureshi on October 17 in the cipher case.

