PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has announced the renewal of K2 Airways’ charter licence, effective immediately. This decision comes after K2 Airways fulfilled all necessary conditions set by the CAA.

According to the PCAA, K2 Airways had met all requirements, leading to the renewal of their charter license. However, the K2 Airways had withdrawn its application for Tourism Promotion & Regional Integration (TPRI) license.

Currently, K2 Airways is in the process of acquiring an aircraft to launch its operations.

Pak aviation security systems: PCAA achieves impressive score of 86.73pc in ICAO audit report

The PCAA said that the authority is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all airlines operating in Pakistan and will continue to monitor and regulate the industry accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024