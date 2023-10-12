Pakistan looks forward to enhancing defence ties with Qatar: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir said Thursday that Pakistan values its defence and security cooperation with Qatar and hopes to strengthen them, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

During a meeting with the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet who visited him at the GHQ, Rawalpindi, COAS said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army looks forward to enhanced defense and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situations were discussed during the meeting.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries,” said the military’s media wing statement.