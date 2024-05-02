AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

Sohail Sarfraz Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The FBR Anti-Benami Zone-I, Islamabad, has provisionally attached a suspected benami property allocated for construction of a mall on Main Jinnah Avenue Islamabad.

The Anti-Benami Zone, Islamabad, has issued a provisional attachment order of the said high rise multiple story commercial tower on Main Jinnah Avenue to avoid transfer of its ownership or any part of it.

Sources confirmed to Business Recorder that the Anti-Benami Zone, Islamabad, has also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to restrain from transfer of this property. The CDA has received a directive from the said Zone. The relevant Anti-Benami Zone would continue its further investigation of the case.

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

Formal show-cause notice was issued to the benamidars, beneficial owners, and the concerned parties. Formal notice for provisional attachment of land has also been issued to the CDA to avert any attempt of transfer of land.

Details of the case revealed that in continuation of Anti-Benami drive, the Anti-Benami Zone-I, Islamabad has provisionally attached a plot situated on the Main Jinnah Avenue Sector: F-6 Islamabad. The property in question is being constructed by one of Pakistan’s biggest private real estate company and prima facie the land belongs to another company which is suspected Benamidar.

The show cause notice was also issued to the Benamidar company.

The approving authority i.e. Commissioner Anti-Benami Zone-I, Islamabad, after considering the reasons given in the show cause notice and material evidence, has approved under section 22(3) for the provisional attachment of the property.

Under section 22(3) and section 5 of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017, it is prohibited and restrained till further orders transfer of the said property or benefit from the transfer of such property.

Sources added that the CDA director has also been directed to make it as part of the record of the CDA to ensure that the property or any of its part cannot be transferred till further orders.

“All persons are prohibited from taking any benefit under such transfer of property,” Ant-Benami Zone directed the CDA.

