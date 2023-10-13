Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

ISLAMABAD: The Military Intelligence of Armies of Pakistan and China are to establish hotline on counter terrorism through inking a formal pact, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Defence Division on October 2, 2023 informed the Federal Cabinet presided caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar that General Headquarters (GHQ) proposed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a counter terrorism Intelligence Hotline between Military Intelligence Directorate (MI Dte), Joint Staff Department Central Military Commission (CMC) of China and Military Intelligence Directorate (MI Det), General Headquarters (GHQ) of Pakistan to supplement counter terrorism efforts with intelligence support from China.

China, Pakistan, Iran hold counter-terrorism talks in Beijing

The Cabinet was further informed that the Defence Division supported the MoU. The Foreign Affairs Division and the Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) also have no objection.

Furthermore, Law and Justice Division have also vetted the MoU from legal point of view. The Defence Division solicited approval of the Federal Cabinet in terms of Rule 16(1) (h) for signing the MoU.

After a brief summary on the proposal and without going into details, the Federal Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by Defence Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023