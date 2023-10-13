BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-13

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Military Intelligence of Armies of Pakistan and China are to establish hotline on counter terrorism through inking a formal pact, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Defence Division on October 2, 2023 informed the Federal Cabinet presided caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar that General Headquarters (GHQ) proposed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a counter terrorism Intelligence Hotline between Military Intelligence Directorate (MI Dte), Joint Staff Department Central Military Commission (CMC) of China and Military Intelligence Directorate (MI Det), General Headquarters (GHQ) of Pakistan to supplement counter terrorism efforts with intelligence support from China.

China, Pakistan, Iran hold counter-terrorism talks in Beijing

The Cabinet was further informed that the Defence Division supported the MoU. The Foreign Affairs Division and the Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) also have no objection.

Furthermore, Law and Justice Division have also vetted the MoU from legal point of view. The Defence Division solicited approval of the Federal Cabinet in terms of Rule 16(1) (h) for signing the MoU.

After a brief summary on the proposal and without going into details, the Federal Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by Defence Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Federal Cabinet Anwar ul Haq Kakar counter terrorism China military

Comments

1000 characters

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Forex reserves up $31m

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Minister says work on CPEC expedited

Move to settle Al-Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial body to meet on 16th

‘Illicit cigarettes to inflict Rs300bn annual loss on kitty’

Read more stories