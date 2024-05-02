Disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags: MoST endorses CCP’s proposal of revision of cement standards

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has endorsed the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s proposal of revision of national cement standards for disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags.

In this regard, the Ministry of Science and Technology has decided to send the CCP’s proposal to the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) for further necessary action.

This was decided in a meeting held between the CCP and the MoST. The CCP team was led by Member OFT Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, while MoST’s team was led by Ali Tahir, Additional Secretary (In-charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

The meeting discussed the proposal to amend the National Cement Standards, making the “manufacturing/packaging and expiry/best before” dates on cement bags mandatory.

The proposal was sent through a Policy Note issued on 7th March 2024 to MoST and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

During the meeting, Member CCP emphasized the importance of these disclosures due to cement’s hygroscopic nature, noting that non-disclosure violates Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010.

He highlighted the current practice where manufacturers disclose manufacturing/packaging and expiry/best before dates individually on bags and collectively on bales for export but omit them for local products. He stressed the need for a collaborative control mechanism involving all stakeholders.

The ministry pledged full assistance to the CCP in protecting consumer interests as mandated in Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010. It was decided in the meeting that the matter will be referred to PSQCA for deliberations in Technical Committee meeting, which is scheduled on 7th May 2024.

The participants of the meeting also agreed with Member CCP’s proposal of convening a meeting with stakeholders, including the cement manufacturers

association to discuss the issue and inform them about potential enforcement actions. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the CCP, the MoST and the PSQCA.

Earlier in April 2024, the CCP issued a Policy Note under Section 29 of the Competition Act, 2010 to the Ministry of Science and Technology and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The Policy Note recommended them to amend the Pakistan Standard Specification for all five types of cement and make it mandatory for the cement manufacturers to disclose the “manufacturing/packaging and expiry/best before” dates on their cement bags.

The CCP observed that cement is inherently hygroscopic and begins to significantly lose its strength after 4 to 6 weeks of storage in bags in normal conditions and considerably sooner under adverse weather conditions or high humidity.

The CCP has, therefore, noted with great concern that the cement manufacturers do not voluntarily print the manufacturing/packaging and expiry/best before dates on their cement bags.

The non-disclosure of such material information can mislead consumers and put them at risk of purchasing expired cement, which may compromise the strength and effectiveness of construction projects.

The Policy Note suggested aligning Pakistan’s standards with international labelling practices to ensure consistency and transparency in the domestic market as Pakistani cement exporters comply with marking requirements for exported quantities, creating unfair information disparity discriminating against domestic consumers.

