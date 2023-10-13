Minister says work on CPEC expedited

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed said that work on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been expedited as the government is committed to implementing the development projects in letter and spirit.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): “Paving the Path to Shared Prosperity”, organised by the Centre of Excellence, CPEC, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Thursday.

Minister underscores need for expediting work on SEZs under CPEC projects

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong was the chief guest at the occasion. The conference was attended by the vice-chancellor QAU, project director CPEC, and hundreds of policymakers and experts were present at the occasion.

The minister said, “The second phase of CPEC is in full swing as all projects are being supervised properly and the interim government is committed to implementing the projects.”

