Pakistan

Labour Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz reiterate commitment to labourers’ welfare

  • Prime minister says government to convene inaugural National Tripartite Labour Conference with special focus on safety, health
BR Web Desk Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 04:16pm

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday honoured the sacrifices of labourers and vowed to uphold workers’ dignity while safeguarding their rights.

Both leaders passed these remarks on the International Labour Day.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding the dignity of labourers and paid tribute to their historic struggle.

History of International Labour Day

He urged Pakistani employers to adopt fair wage practices, take steps for worker safety and health, and ensure the provision of necessary training and protective equipment to labourers working in hazardous environments.

The day is marked every year, to commemorate the historic struggle of the working class across the world and pay homage to the martyrs of Chicago, who laid down their lives for labourers rights in Chicago on May 1, 1886.

As a result of the sacrifices of labourers, their working hours were fixed and better working conditions became available to them.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz honoured the immense sacrifices of the workers who laid their lives while waging a relentless struggle for their rights, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

BLLF organises seminar on prevention of child labour & human trafficking

The prime minister said the government would soon convene the inaugural National Tripartite Labour Conference with a special focus on safety and health.

“We will continue our endeavours to improve the working and living conditions of our workers by further promoting their welfare through better housing, education, healthcare, and social security benefits.”

Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said the government fully acknowledges the significant role of labourers and workers in national progress.

He added that May 1 is celebrated across the globe, including in Pakistan, as a symbol of the protection of labour rights and the commitment to upholding them.

Read more stories