Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ISLAMABAD: After a lukewarm response to Tajir Dost Scheme till April 30, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Naeem Mir as the Chief Coordinator of Tajir Dost Scheme-2024 for registration of 3 million retailers/shopkeepers across the country.

According to a FBR’s notification, FBR notified Mir has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator to oversee the facilitation of retailers and wholesalers for successful implementation of the scheme.

He may co-opt members from the trade bodies for this purpose, the notification added.

Mir is the chairman of the Supreme Council of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

Tajir Dost App receives very little response

Earlier this month, FBR kicked off the registration under ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’ to include over one million retailers in the tax net. All non-filers and unregistered traders and shopkeepers would apply for registration under Section 181 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

Till April 30, 2024, the FBR registered only 75 to 105 retailers and shopkeepers. Now, Mir would coordinate with the retailers and wholesalers across the country for registration with the scheme.

