FBR orders PTA, telcos to block over 500,000 mobile SIMs of non-filers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday ordered that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and telecom operators block 506,671 SIM cards belonging to non-filers, Aaj News reported.

An Income Tax General Order was issued to disable the SIM cards of persons "who are not appearing on the active taxpayer list but are required to file the Income Tax Retum for Tax Year 2023 under the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 ”.

Tax evaders' SIM cards "will remain blocked until restored by the FBR or the Inland Revenue commissioner having jurisdiction over them," the FBR said.

Earlier, the FBR issued final notices to non-filers for blocking their mobile SIM cards and mobile phones.

One of the notices issued to the non-filers said, “You were issued notice under section 114B to file return, non-compliance results in disconnection of electricity, gas & mobile connections. Please file return immediately,” it added.

The FBR has also implemented the strategy to disconnect the electricity and gas connections of non-filers.