Govt appoints Ismail Qureshi as SNGPL chairperson

The federal government has appointed Muhammad Ismail Qureshi as chairperson of the board of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

The development was shared by SNGPL in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“This is to inform that the Federal Government in exercise of its powers as envisaged in Section 15(2) of the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023, has appointed Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, independent director as Chairman of the Board for the next triennial w.e.f October 1, 2023,” read a notice.

As per information available at SNGPL’s website, Qureshi was last Rector of National School of Public Policy (NSPP), Pakistan’s premier institute of public-servants’ training and education till December, 2016.

He has over 35 years of experience in public service and development, and has served in many positions in the Government of Pakistan including: Secretary, Establishment Division/Chairman, Board of Trustees, Federal Benevolent Fund & Group Insurance, Secretary, Ministry of Water and Power; Secretary, Ministry. of Food, Agriculture and Livestock; Additional Finance Secretary (External Finance and Policy), Ministry of Finance, Trade Minister, Embassy of Pakistan; Paris; Director General, Lahore Development Authority; Additional Secretary Finance Department, Govt. of Punjab; Secretary Health and Population, Govt. of Punjab.

Apart from Qureshi’s appointment, the Board of Directors (BoD) of SNGPL on Thursday also ratified the “existing arrangement of Amer Tufail, DMD (Services) to act as Managing Director till the appointment of full-time Managing Director of the company.”