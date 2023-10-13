BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-13

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

Tahir Amin Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s key macroeconomic indicators as projected in the International Monetary Fund’s Fiscal Monitor (FM) report released on 11 October 2023, show deterioration compared to the projections in the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) documents uploaded two and a half months ago in July 2023.

The SBA projected government expenditure at 19.8 percent of GDP for 2023-24 against 18.9 percent in 2022-23, however the FM showed an increase of 0.6 percent in government expenditure - from 19.5 percent of GDP in 2023 to 20.1 percent in 2024.

Consumer prices (end of period) were estimated at 16.2 for 2024 against 34 percent in 2023, however, the FM has projected consumer prices for the end of period of 2024 at 17.5 percent against 29.4 percent in 2023.

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

SBA documents projected budget balance at -7.5 percent for 2023-24 against -7.6 percent in 2022-23, and the FM has projected government overall balance at -7.6 percent for 2024 against -8.1 percent in 2023.

General government debt was projected at 70.9 percent of GDP for 2023-24 against 77.4 percent in 2022-23 in the SBA documents however, the FM projected it at 72.2 percent for 2024 against 76.6 percent in 2023.

The Fund has projected government primary balance at 0.4 percent for 2024 which is the same in both reports. However, the World Bank projected primary balance for Pakistan at negative 0.4 percent (-0.4) for the current fiscal year 2023-24, as opposed to 0.4 percent surplus (0.4) by the IMF, and claiming last week that its data is updated relative to the Fund.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF gdp IMF and Pakistan macroeconomic indicators Macroeconomics Economic distress SBA

Comments

1000 characters
Aamir Oct 13, 2023 06:50am
Why does a small country like Pakistan have such large govt expenditure? Govt needs to learn top lead a simple life.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Forex reserves up $31m

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Minister says work on CPEC expedited

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Move to settle Al-Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial body to meet on 16th

‘Illicit cigarettes to inflict Rs300bn annual loss on kitty’

Read more stories