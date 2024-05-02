SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has advocated for a pragmatic approach towards managing key state-owned entities such as Pakistan Airlines and Pakistan Steel Mills.

He emphasised the importance of exploring public-private partnerships as an alternative to outright privatisation. Additionally, he called upon the federal government to address the pressing issue of inflation by proposing salary increases for employees in the forthcoming budget.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing a function organised by the People’s Labour Bureau (PLB) at the Karachi Arts Council on the occasion of International Labour Day, said that economies, businesses, and institutions worldwide, including Pakistan, thrive due to the dedication of workers. He reiterated the PPP’s philosophy: ensuring that workers receive their rightful dues.

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

He pointed out that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto not only granted workers the right to form unions but also established vital institutions like the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) for their welfare.

He said that when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto assumed office as Prime Minister, her inaugural act was to release workers’ representatives who had been unjustly imprisoned during the dictatorship. He said that during the first tenure of President Asif Ali Zardari, significant strides were made in favour of labour rights.

He noted the removal of anti-labour clauses from the constitution, originally introduced during the regimes of General Zia-ul-Haq and General Pervez Musharraf.

Additionally, Chairman Bilawal highlighted substantial increases in salaries and pensions, asserting, “I believe that no government in Pakistan’s history has elevated salaries and pensions to such an extent, barring the tenure of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.” Furthermore, he underscored the legislative achievements of the Sindh Assembly, stating that no other province rivals its commitment to enacting laws for the rights and welfare of workers.

Chairman PPP highlighted that the Sindh government, under the PPP, has launched the Benazir Mazdoor Card initiative. However, he noted that its full implementation hinges upon the federal government’s transfer of ministries and institutions, as stipulated by the 18th Amendment. He advocated for the devolution of institutions like EOBI to the provinces.

Expressing optimism, he stated his hope that PPP-led governments in Sindh and Balochistan would prioritize salary increases in the forthcoming budget.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated the PPP’s longstanding stance on the privatization of institutions like PIA, emphasizing the preference for operating them under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode instead. He cited successful PPP-mode projects in Sindh as examples of effective collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Chairman advocated for a similar approach for institutions under consideration for privatization, suggesting that the government sell some shares and engage with the private sector to foster their development, thereby benefiting Pakistan and its economy.

Bilawal highlighted the success of the Thar Coal Project completed through a public-private partnership, contrasting it with previous failures under both provincial and federal administrations. He noted the current finance minister’s favourable view of Sindh’s PPP model and expressed the intent to persuade the government to transition from privatisation to PPP-mode.

Talking about the Pakistan Steel Mills, he said that its land belongs to the Sindh government and decisions regarding the institution should involve Sindh’s consent.

He emphasized for collaborative discussions between the federal and provincial governments, proposing that if the federal government intends to divest from the Steel Mills, Sindh should have the opportunity to acquire and operate it more efficiently under PPP-mode, ensuring the welfare of its workers.

Bilawal also stressed the need for increased activity within the People’s Labour Bureau, a subsidiary organization of the PPP.

He announced former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani’s appointment to mobilise People’s Labour Bureau nationwide.

