KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 10, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,140.28 High: 48,166.36 Low: 47,708.11 Net Change: 418.48 Volume (000): 169,367 Value (000): 8,071,259 Makt Cap (000) 1,659,755,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,177.04 NET CH (-) 41.16 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,081.42 NET CH (+) 39.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,318.13 NET CH (+) 128.57 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,998.48 NET CH (+) 75.19 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,398.62 NET CH (+) 21.92 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,653.71 NET CH (+) 20.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-October-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023