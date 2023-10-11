Markets Print 2023-10-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 10, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 10, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,140.28
High: 48,166.36
Low: 47,708.11
Net Change: 418.48
Volume (000): 169,367
Value (000): 8,071,259
Makt Cap (000) 1,659,755,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,177.04
NET CH (-) 41.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,081.42
NET CH (+) 39.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,318.13
NET CH (+) 128.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,998.48
NET CH (+) 75.19
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,398.62
NET CH (+) 21.92
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,653.71
NET CH (+) 20.98
------------------------------------
As on: 10-October-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments