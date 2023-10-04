BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
KSE-100 goes past 47,000, hits 5-week high

BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2023 Updated October 4, 2023 06:47pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a positive session on Wednesday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed above the 47,000 level after five weeks, mainly on banking sector’s strength.

The KSE-100 remained in positive territory throughout the session. At close, it settled at 47,079.83, up by 323.03 points or 0.69%.

The last time the benchmark index closed over 47,000 was on August 28.

“The equity market witnessed a positive trend today [Wednesday] as a result of improved liquidity, especially in the banking sector,” brokerage house Ismail Securities stated in its post-market report.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index managed to close higher by 0.28% in a range-bound session.

Brokerage house Topline Securities sees the KSE-100 reaching near 50,000 level in a “pre-election rally”.

“We believe that the Pakistan market can potentially experience an 8-10% pre-election rally thereby, has the potential to reach near 50k assuming a smooth election process and the approval of the IMF tranche in November,” said Topline Securities in a note earlier.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its appreciation run against the US dollar, gaining 0.37% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the rupee settled at 284.68 after an increase of Rs1.04 in the inter-bank market.

This was the rupee’s 20th consecutive increase against the greenback.

Volumes on the all-share index increased to 330.2 million from 213.2 million on Tuesday.

The value of shares rose to Rs7.3 billion from Rs6.1 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 150.5 million shares, followed by Pak Refinery with 13 million shares and BankIslami Pak. with 11.2 million shares.

Shares of 342 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 172 registered an increase, 134 recorded a fall, and 36 remained unchanged.

