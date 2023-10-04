BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.8%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FCCL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.15%)
GGL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 95.39 Increased By ▲ 5.34 (5.93%)
HUBC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
OGDC 98.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PPL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
PRL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.46%)
SSGC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.24%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
UNITY 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12%)
BR100 4,737 Increased By 46.4 (0.99%)
BR30 16,865 Increased By 180.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees 20th consecutive gain, settles at 284.68 against US dollar

  • Local currency has appreciated 7.9% since it hit a record low of 307.1 in inter-bank market on Sept 5
Recorder Report Published October 4, 2023 Updated October 4, 2023 04:38pm

The Pakistani rupee continued its appreciation run against the US dollar, gaining 0.37% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. This is the rupee’s 20th consecutive increase against the greenback.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 284.68 after an increase of Rs1.04 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.36% to settle at 285.72.

In a key development, the World Bank on Tuesday projected Pakistan’s real GDP growth to recover to 1.7% in FY24 and 2.4% in FY25.

As per World Bank’s report ‘Pakistan Development Update: Restoring Fiscal Sustainability’ released on Tuesday, economic growth is expected to remain below potential over the medium term with some improvements in investment and exports.

“Without a sharp fiscal adjustment and decisive implementation of broad-based reforms, Pakistan’s economy will remain vulnerable to domestic and external shocks,” it said in a statement.

Internationally, the US dollar charged higher on the back of upbeat data on Tuesday showing US job openings unexpectedly increased in August amid a surge in demand for workers in the professional and business services sector.

That sent the greenback to a near 11-month high of 107.34 against a basket of currencies, with the dollar index last at 107.07.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last month whether Washington would show understanding over another yen-buying intervention by Japan “depends on the details” of the situation.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a panel meeting of OPEC+ ministers, as the market weighed expectations of supply tightness against fears that high-interest rates could reduce fuel demand.

Oil prices Pakistani rupee US dollar interbank market Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates dollar to pkr interbank Dollar rate in interbank market dollar interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Oct 04, 2023 12:35pm
An Indian troll has become jobless these days.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 04, 2023 02:41pm
Profit taking by the mafia at our expense
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee sees 20th consecutive gain, settles at 284.68 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Businesses laud Pakistan govt’s measures against ‘misuse of Afghan Transit Trade’

Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

Cipher case: special court adjourns hearing till Oct 9

Pakistan seeking Middle East investment & tech in energy sector: minister

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes

TRG says ‘any association with Zia Chishti’ would damage value of company’s underlying assets

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd

Read more stories