Rupee sees 20th consecutive gain, settles at 284.68 against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued its appreciation run against the US dollar, gaining 0.37% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. This is the rupee’s 20th consecutive increase against the greenback.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 284.68 after an increase of Rs1.04 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.36% to settle at 285.72.

In a key development, the World Bank on Tuesday projected Pakistan’s real GDP growth to recover to 1.7% in FY24 and 2.4% in FY25.

As per World Bank’s report ‘Pakistan Development Update: Restoring Fiscal Sustainability’ released on Tuesday, economic growth is expected to remain below potential over the medium term with some improvements in investment and exports.

“Without a sharp fiscal adjustment and decisive implementation of broad-based reforms, Pakistan’s economy will remain vulnerable to domestic and external shocks,” it said in a statement.

Internationally, the US dollar charged higher on the back of upbeat data on Tuesday showing US job openings unexpectedly increased in August amid a surge in demand for workers in the professional and business services sector.

That sent the greenback to a near 11-month high of 107.34 against a basket of currencies, with the dollar index last at 107.07.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last month whether Washington would show understanding over another yen-buying intervention by Japan “depends on the details” of the situation.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a panel meeting of OPEC+ ministers, as the market weighed expectations of supply tightness against fears that high-interest rates could reduce fuel demand.