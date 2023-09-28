BAFL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.88%)
BIPL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
DGKC 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.61%)
GGL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
HUBC 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
OGDC 98.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
PAEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
PIOC 85.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
PRL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
SSGC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,650 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.15%)
BR30 16,649 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 46,362 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,045 Decreased By -127.7 (-0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 27, 2023
BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2023 Updated September 28, 2023 10:11am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan Army will continue to play role in upholding peace, stability in KP: Army Chief

Read here for details.

  • Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

Read here for details.

  • After IB, Pemra also withdraws review petition against Faizabad sit-in case verdict

Read here for details.

  • Delimitations: ECP issues preliminary constituency lists

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Read here for details.

  • Shamshad seeks greater role of provinces towards meeting targets

Read here for details.

  • Indus Motor Company announces another plant shutdown

Read here for details.

  • IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 inches up in lacklustre trading

Read here for details.

  • EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan team arrives in India for World Cup 2023

Read here for details.

  • PCB announces 3-year central contracts with significant pay raise for players

Read here for details.

  • Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

Read here for details.

  • Private jet for dogs: first Dubai-London flight takes off, costs $9,925 per seat

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Shamshad seeks greater role of provinces towards meeting targets

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

Contracts with IPPs, tariffs and ‘SOFR’: ECC tells PD to analyse impact of change, financial implications

KE tariff hiked up to Rs4.45

NTDC accuses Nepra of unleashing ‘awry’ deductions

Ban on import of smuggled items through ATT imminent

‘Unholy’ pacts with IPPs must be reviewed: Senate panel

APSR for FY23 released: Banks, MFBs process e-banking transactions worth Rs167.4trn

Issuance of right shares: SECP places additional conditions for listed firms

ECP issues lists of delimited constituencies

Read more stories