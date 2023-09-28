BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 27, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan Army will continue to play role in upholding peace, stability in KP: Army Chief
- Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram
- After IB, Pemra also withdraws review petition against Faizabad sit-in case verdict
- Delimitations: ECP issues preliminary constituency lists
- Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology
- Shamshad seeks greater role of provinces towards meeting targets
- Indus Motor Company announces another plant shutdown
- IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis
- Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar
- KSE-100 inches up in lacklustre trading
- EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15
- Pakistan team arrives in India for World Cup 2023
- PCB announces 3-year central contracts with significant pay raise for players
- Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days
- Private jet for dogs: first Dubai-London flight takes off, costs $9,925 per seat
