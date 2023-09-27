BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
BIPL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.38%)
DGKC 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
FABL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.65%)
FFL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.9%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.62%)
HUBC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
MLCF 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.99%)
OGDC 96.85 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
PIBTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.05%)
PIOC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.49%)
PPL 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.37%)
PRL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.70 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.86%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,658 Increased By 14.2 (0.31%)
BR30 16,631 Increased By 86.3 (0.52%)
KSE100 46,397 Increased By 119 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,184 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Sep 27, 2023
Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 27 Sep, 2023 12:07pm

The Pakistani rupee strengthened further against the US dollar in the open-market on Wednesday as gap with the inter-bank market continued to stay narrow and within the prescribed limit set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 290 for selling and 287 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 291 for selling and 288 for buying purposes in the open-market, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The rupee’s rate in the open market has become stronger, reducing the ‘premium’ to negligible values and meeting the benchmark set by the IMF.

In the inter-bank market, the currency was hovering at 288 level.

The rupee has been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks, which is attributed to administrative measures taken by law enforcement agencies against illegal exchanges and smugglers of currencies.

Moreover, apart from the government’s actions, the State Bank of Pakistan also announced structural reforms, targeting the Exchange Companies. The measures include directing commercial banks to establish their own ECs as fully-owned subsidiaries.

“Exporters are coming in droves to sell their proceeds, as exporters were expecting further depreciation of the rupee, which is not the case anymore,” a market analyst told Business Recorder.

However, concerns remain over Pakistan’s foreign reserves, which are still not high enough, but the country’s caretaker administration is confident inflows from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank along with the IMF’s second tranche of the Stand-By Arrangement – expected after the review in November – will shore up reserves.

