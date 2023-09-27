BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Pakistan team arrives in India for World Cup 2023

  • Green Shirts touch down in Hyderabad
BR Web Desk Published September 27, 2023 Updated September 27, 2023 09:01pm

Pakistan cricket team led by skipper Babar Azam have landed in India for the World Cup 2023. This is the first time in 7 years that the Pakistan team has visited India since the 2016 T20 World Cup.

No player in the Pakistan squad, barring Mohammad Nawaz, has played in India before and it will be a steep test of skill and mental toughness when they come out to play in the ODI World Cup.

The national side arrived in India via Dubai and touched down at Hyderabad where they will play their two warm-up games and the first two ODI World Cup matches against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Green Shirt’s most high-profile clash will be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where they will face India.

The Pakistan cricket team faced significant visa-related challenges ahead of the World Cup 2023 in India. The visa approval was delayed, causing disruptions to their preparation plans for the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had expressed concerns about this delay to the International Cricket Council (ICC), stating that it was affecting the team’s readiness for the event.

The visas were finally issued on September 25, just two days before the team’s scheduled departure to Hyderabad for their first warm-up match against New Zealand.

